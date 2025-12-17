Revolut Mobile lands in the UK with impressive roaming data

Fintech giant Revolut has started to roll out its own mobile network across the UK. Revolut Mobile is designed – like Revolut’s banking products – with travel in mind, including a generous roaming package as standard.

The network will use Vodafone’s infrastructure and a special introductory price is available for anyone who jumps on board early on. There is a waitlist in place, with the full launch due in January 2026.

For £14.99 per month (or £12.50 per month for those signing up before March 30), users can enjoy unlimited 5G data, calls, and texts in the UK. On top of this, in keeping with Revolut’s travel ethos, there is 20GB of roaming data in the EU and US.

Announcing the network, Revolut says:

Revolut Mobile is built on a foundation of simplicity, security, and global utility. The entire service is managed within the Revolut app, allowing customers to activate a plan in seconds, keeping their existing number or selecting a new one. Powered by Gigs, the operating system for mobile services, Revolut Mobile delivers fast, reliable coverage across the UK and abroad. The new product goes beyond basic connectivity, offering a truly personalised and differentiated phone plan that offers, global access and flexibility: Global messaging: customers travelling to more than 80 countries (beyond EEA and US), can stay connected with Messaging Pass, an allowance that provides low-bandwidth data for messaging and other apps.*

Multiple numbers, one plan: customers can have up to three separate numbers on a single plan (starting from £2 extra per month). Perfect for easily separating work and personal life, or for obtaining a number just for merchant sign-ups, protecting your primary number from unwanted calls/texts.

VIP numbers: customers can select new numbers from a range of exclusive VIP numbers for an enhanced personal touch, at £10 per month.

Security: all plans include a complimentary NordVPN subscription to ensure secure and private connections.

That there are perks for Premium subscribers should come as no surprise, and there is also integration with Revolut’s loyalty program, RevPoints. These can be used to pay for or discount their mobile tariff.

In a statement, Hadi Nasrallah, General Manager, Telco at Revolut said:

Revolut Mobile is more than just another mobile service, it’s a truly differentiated alternative designed to change the industry. Our goal is simple: offer the best service, at the best price, leveraging the best user experience. We’re bringing true innovation with features such as multiple numbers & global messaging, while removing any hassle or hidden fees from the process.

Revolut Mobile a partnership with Gigs whose CEO and co-founder, Hermann Frank, says:

Revolut Mobile represents the breakthrough we envisioned when founding Gigs: the world’s most advanced phone plan, available at a tap and powered by our global connectivity platform. Now, millions of Revolut customers can stay seamlessly connected at home and abroad, all within the app they already trust. This launch demonstrates the versatility of our operating system and marks a turning point in the UK telecom market, with Revolut setting a new standard for how people stay connected.

More details are available here.