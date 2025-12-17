The Oscars are heading to YouTube under a new global deal

In a major coup for Google, YouTube has secured exclusive global rights to the Oscars and a wide range of Academy programming under a new multi year agreement that begins with the 101st ceremony in 2029. The deal moves the awards show and related content to YouTube worldwide, although the Academy’s existing domestic broadcast agreement will remain in place for the 100th ceremony.

Under the agreement, the Oscars will stream live -- and free -- on YouTube to viewers all around the world. In the US, the ceremony will also be available to YouTube TV subscribers. Coverage will include the red carpet, backstage access, and events tied to the Governors Ball.

The partnership places a major focus on global access. YouTube plans to support multiple languages via closed captioning and alternate audio tracks. Viewership for the Oscars has been falling in recent years and the Academy is looking revitalize the event and reach audiences beyond traditional broadcast markets.



In addition to the main ceremony, YouTube will become the exclusive home for other Academy events and programs. These will be available through the Oscars YouTube channel and include the Governors Awards, the nominations announcement, the nominees luncheon, the Student Academy Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards.

The deal also covers a broader slate of Academy produced content. This includes interviews with members and filmmakers, education programs, podcasts, and other film related material that has traditionally been spread across platforms or limited to industry audiences.

Beyond video programming, the partnership extends into digital preservation and access. Through Google Arts & Culture, the collaboration will support online access to select Academy Museum exhibitions and programs. It will also contribute to digitizing parts of the Academy Collection, which includes more than 52 million film related items.

The Academy described the agreement as a long term shift in how it distributes its work. In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said, “We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming. The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible -- which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, said, “The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry. Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

The agreement doesn’t immediately change how the Oscars air in the US. The Academy’s domestic broadcast partnership with Disney ABC continues through the 100th ceremony. International distribution through Disney’s Buena Vista International also remains in place during that period.

