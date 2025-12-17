Wacom adds ibisPaint X and file support improvements to MovinkPad

Wacom has released a new Android update for its MovinkPad lineup that changes how creative apps work together on the device. The update adds ibisPaint X as a built in app, links it more closely with Wacom Canvas and Wacom Shelf, and includes a free 180-day ibisPaint Prime Membership.

The update applies to the Wacom MovinkPad series, which is built around standalone drawing without a PC. The lineup includes the MovinkPad 11 and the recently announced MovinkPad Pro 14, both of which combine Wacom’s pen technology with an Android based environment.

One of the key updates in the new version is tighter app integration. Sketches created in Wacom Canvas can now be opened directly in ibisPaint X. Files created in ibisPaint X can also be viewed and managed inside Wacom Shelf, reducing the need to jump between apps just to find or open work.

Wacom Shelf also now supports the native ibisPaint X IPV file format. That’s in addition to formats like JPG, PNG, TIFF, HEIC, and WEBP. The change makes it easier to browse mixed projects in one place, even when files come from different apps.

The goal of the update is to smooth out transitions between sketching, editing, and file management. Wacom Canvas and Wacom Shelf have been tweaked specifically to work better with ibisPaint X, rather than treating it as a separate tool.

ibisPaint X comes preinstalled on the MovinkPad 11 with the Android update. On the MovinkPad Pro 14, users can update ibisPaint X, Wacom Canvas, and Wacom Shelf through Google Play.

ibisPaint X is widely used on mobile platforms and has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide. On the MovinkPad, it becomes part of the default creative environment rather than an optional add on.

The update also adds a complimentary 180-day ibisPaint Prime Membership for all MovinkPad users, including existing owners. This membership unlocks features that are otherwise limited in the free version of ibisPaint X.

Prime removes ads and increases cloud storage to 20GB. It also adds vector tools, Prime Materials, Canvas Papers, Prime Fonts, and filters like Tone Curve and Gradation Map.

Koji Yano, Senior Vice President of Wacom’s Creative Experience Unit, said, “With the integration of ibisPaint X, the Wacom MovinkPad series will expand to enable even more diverse creative experiences. By connecting Wacom's creative ecosystem with vibrant art communities around the world, we believe we can offer new opportunities and possibilities for creative expression to even more people."

"With ibisPaint now available on the Wacom MovinkPad series, users can enjoy a more intuitive and liberating creative experience than ever before," Yuka Inoue, Section Manager at ibis inc added. "We believe this freedom -- to draw whenever and wherever inspiration strikes -- will further expand the possibilities of artistic expression. We're also truly delighted to support creators on their creative journeys."

The update is available now.

