87 percent of enterprises are ready to switch productivity suites

    IT leaders are unhappy with their productivity current setup and are forced to manage an average of over nine different tools. This is why, according to a new study, 87 percent of IT leaders will consider changing from their current productivity suite to adopt a more unified and secure platform.

    The research from JumpCloud in collaboration with Google Workspace is based on a survey of 250 US IT leaders from enterprise organizations. Its findings show that IT teams are urgently searching for a new platform to make work simpler and more secure.

    "The fact that 87 percent of enterprises are ready for a change proves the market is moving past old technology," says Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer at JumpCloud. "IT teams want consolidation, not more add-on tools. Our work with Google Workspace provides just that. Work Transformation Set is a single cloud system. It uses a zero trust security model that replaces many separate tools with a single, clear place to manage users and devices."

    IT teams have learned to live with fragmentation, keeping systems online despite layers of disconnected tools and policies. But every workaround has a price in time, risk, and money.

    Only two percent of IT professionals say they have not explored alternatives to Microsoft 365. Top three challenges with it are high overhead (45 percent), security configuration complexity (44 percent), and complex licensing and pricing (40 percent). 64 percent of organizations use Google Workspace alongside Microsoft 365, using Google Workspace for collaboration and Microsoft 365 for legacy workflows or license entitlements.

    The research shows Google customers face friction too, they cite multi-device management challenges (47 percent) and tool sprawl (43 percent). However, these issues are primarily operational rather than architectural and can be resolved by unifying device and identity management.

    Although many organizations believe they have achieved unification most are operating a patchwork of connectors, manual syncs, and loosely coupled systems. 58 percent of organizations report that their IT unification is unsustainable. Another 38 percent report it only works with high ongoing administrative effort, and nearly one in five still have major security, compliance, or audit gaps.

    This research also coincides with the launch of the Work Transformation Set from Google Workspace and JumpCloud, which aims to remove complexity by unifying collaboration, identity, device, and policy management under a single control plane.

    You can get the full report from the JumpCloud site.

    What frustrates you about your productivity suite? Let us know in thew comments.

    Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

