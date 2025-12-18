DoorDash is bringing grocery shopping directly into ChatGPT

ChatGPT is becoming less of a chatbot and more of a platform, especially following news that the service is being opened up to apps that can perform useful, real world tasks. DoorDash has today announced that it is introducing grocery ordering directly into ChatGPT, meaning users can turn recipe ideas into completed grocery orders without leaving a conversation.

This new integration will allow people to shop for ingredients in chat and then check out on DoorDash, linking meal planning with on-demand delivery from local stores.

Users can ask for recipe ideas, adjust meals based on preferences, and then turn those recipes into a grocery cart that can be checked out through DoorDash. Ingredients can be delivered from nearby retailers, in some cases within about an hour.

Many ChatGPT users already use the service for meal planning, recipe discovery, or ideas to vary weekly cooking. The DoorDash app adds a step beyond suggestions by allowing those ideas to translate directly into an order, instead of requiring users to switch apps, rewrite lists, or search store inventories on their own.

DoorDash gets a head start

DoorDash brings its grocery catalog and logistics network into the chat experience. The selection includes large national grocery chains as well as regional and local stores across the US. The goal is to reduce the steps between deciding what to cook and getting started.

“AI is unlocking an entirely new search and discovery experience for consumers that’s dynamic and personalized,” said Andy Fang, Co-founder at DoorDash. “We're thrilled to partner with OpenAI to create a seamless experience that allows users to quickly order ingredients for any recipe and check out directly on DoorDash. As we expand this experience to more shopping categories, our focus is on building AI tools that give people time back and make local shopping easier.”

From OpenAI’s side, the integration fits into a broader push to connect ChatGPT with real-world services as I reported earlier. Rather than stopping at advice or planning, the chat can now trigger actions like building carts and initiating orders through a connected app.

“The DoorDash app in ChatGPT is another step toward bringing our vision to life -- where AI connects directly to real-world services, saving people time and effort in their everyday lives,” said Nick Turley, VP, Head of ChatGPT.

Using the DoorDash app in ChatGPT involves linking a DoorDash account and enabling the app within chat settings. Once active, users can move naturally from asking for ideas to shopping those ideas, all through back-and-forth messages. When it’s time to complete an order, checkout happens through DoorDash, where users can review items and make changes.

The integration also creates a new discovery channel for local merchants. Grocery stores can be shown to users at the moment they begin searching for meal ideas or specific ingredients, rather than later in a separate shopping flow. That timing could influence which stores and products users choose when building their carts.

For now, the focus is on groceries, but DoorDash has indicated plans to expand the approach to other local shopping categories over time.

The DoorDash app in ChatGPT is live for a limited group of users and is expected to roll out more broadly across mobile and desktop platforms in the coming months.

What do you think about ordering groceries directly from a chat? Let us know in the comments.