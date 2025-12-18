Fineshare's new Vora AI can clean up Sora videos and upscale them to 4K

Fineshare has announced the launch of Vora AI, a video generation and enhancement tool designed to improve videos created with OpenAI’s Sora, including content produced using Disney characters as part of the new deal Sam Altman's firm struck with the House of Mouse.

Fineshare says the tool focuses on improving visual quality, speeding up production, and helping creators keep pace with fast-moving platform trends.

AI video tools have improved rapidly over the past year, although many creators still face practical constraints. Professional software is often expensive and complex, while lower-cost options tend to limit resolution, slap on watermarks, limited export options, or produce uneven results. At the same time, creators publishing to platforms such as TikTok and YouTube are under constant pressure to respond quickly to shifting trends.

The Vora AI advantage

Vora AI allows users to enhance existing AI-generated clips and export them in 4K resolution, delivering cleaner visuals that require less manual editing, reducing production time.

Beyond visual upgrades, Vora also monitors trending AI video content across major video platforms and highlights emerging formats and themes, giving creators insight into what's popular and helping -- in theory at least -- to shorten the cycle between idea, production, and publishing.

“Content creation should be driven by ideas, not constrained by tools,” said Jared, CEO of Fineshare. “With the launch of Vora AI, creators worldwide can produce professional-grade Sora videos at a lower cost and with greater efficiency, while responding quickly to emerging platform trends.”

Vora AI runs entirely in the web browser. Users can generate, enhance, and download finished videos directly through the platform. The service is available globally and you can try it here.

