X launches standalone chat app for accessing DMs

For anyone who uses X as a platform for chat more than anything else, the social media site’s latest move will be of interest. A new site specifically and solely for chat is now available, so you can deal with messaging without having to worry about the rest of the platform.

Separating chat and messaging away from the main site sees X competing more directly with the likes of WhatsApp. At the moment, the site has been designed with desktop users in mind, but X is also thought to be working on a mobile version.

The chat site – or web app, if you prefer – is nothing especially fancy. It really is just the direct messaging component of X ripped out of the main site and transformed into a standalone product.

As such, options for X Chat are a little limited, but there are pleasing controls for putting restrictions on who is able to send you messages. There is the option to not allow anyone to send you messages, but you can open this up to only verified users, or go all in with the “Everyone” option.

On top of this, there is the option of allowing your subscribers to send you messages, and the setting you choose here can override those covering message requests more generally. X is not a platform immune from spam – in fact, it could be argued that it suffers from more than its fair share – so it is good to see that the limited number of options includes a “Filter low-quality messages” toggle.

The only other choice you have is to select the color which should be used to accent different elements of the app – such as the URL highlight color and the color of selections.

You can access X chat here – the first time you visit the site, you will be prompted to set up a passcode (for the sake of encryption), and you are then ready to jump into messaging.

If you have tried out the new site, share your thoughts in the comments below. What works and what could benefit from improvement?

