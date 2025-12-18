    • X launches standalone chat app for accessing DMs

    X Chat

    For anyone who uses X as a platform for chat more than anything else, the social media site’s latest move will be of interest. A new site specifically and solely for chat is now available, so you can deal with messaging without having to worry about the rest of the platform.

    Separating chat and messaging away from the main site sees X competing more directly with the likes of WhatsApp. At the moment, the site has been designed with desktop users in mind, but X is also thought to be working on a mobile version.

    The chat site – or web app, if you prefer – is nothing especially fancy. It really is just the direct messaging component of X ripped out of the main site and transformed into a standalone product.

    As such, options for X Chat are a little limited, but there are pleasing controls for putting restrictions on who is able to send you messages. There is the option to not allow anyone to send you messages, but you can open this up to only verified users, or go all in with the “Everyone” option.

    On top of this, there is the option of allowing your subscribers to send you messages, and the setting you choose here can override those covering message requests more generally. X is not a platform immune from spam – in fact, it could be argued that it suffers from more than its fair share – so it is good to see that the limited number of options includes a “Filter low-quality messages” toggle.

    The only other choice you have is to select the color which should be used to accent different elements of the app – such as the URL highlight color and the color of selections.

    You can access X chat here – the first time you visit the site, you will be prompted to set up a passcode (for the sake of encryption), and you are then ready to jump into messaging.

    If you have tried out the new site, share your thoughts in the comments below. What works and what could benefit from improvement?

    If you have tried out thew new site, share your thoughts in the comments below. What works and what could benefit from improvement?

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    X launches standalone chat app for accessing DMs

    ChatGPT is opening the platform to apps that do real work

    The Oscars are heading to YouTube under a new global deal

    Wacom adds ibisPaint X and file support improvements to MovinkPad

    Google rolls out Gemini 3 Flash, a faster AI model for Search and beyond

    Generative simulators allow AI agents to learn their jobs safely

    Over half of public vulnerabilities bypass web application firewalls

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Over a third of US adults now use AI every day

      6 Comments

    2. Mozilla has a new CEO and plans to make Firefox an AI browser

      3 Comments

    3. You can now grab a wide selection of Windows 11 themes from the Microsoft Store

      2 Comments

    4. Google Maps now makes it easier for iPhone users to find their cars

      1 Comment

    5. iRobot has filed for bankruptcy

      1 Comment

    6. Motorola’s $299.99 moto g power 2026 adds water resistance and a larger display

      1 Comment

    7. Revolut Mobile lands in the UK with impressive roaming data

      1 Comment

    8. X launches standalone chat app for accessing DMs

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap