    • Chuwi announces two new lightweight Ryzen laptops under $600

    Chuwi CoreBook Air and CoreBook Air Plus

    Chuwi has announced two new lightweight Windows 11 laptops called the CoreBook Air and CoreBook Air Plus. Both systems are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 6600H processor.

    The CoreBook Air weighs 1kg and has a 14 inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS display. The CoreBook Air Plus steps up to a 16 inch screen of the same resolution and weighs slightly more at 1.35kg. The two laptops use aluminum alloy chassis and slim bezels, and are available in an indigo color.

    SEE ALSO: Tuxedo unveils Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop for high performance workloads

    Memory and storage are the same for both laptops: 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The SSD can be replaced by the user. Graphics come from the integrated Radeon 660M.

    The webcams differ slightly. The CoreBook Air includes a 2MP HD camera with a privacy shutter. The CoreBook Air Plus adds a 2MP IR camera that supports Windows Hello.

    Both laptop models have dual 2W speakers and backlit keyboards with a Copilot key. The Plus model includes a numeric keypad.

    Battery capacity is 55Wh on the 14 inch model and 60Wh on the 16 inch model. Charging is handled via 65W USB C power delivery.

    The port selection includes USB C, USB A, HDMI 2.1, Wi Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. In a welcome touch, the laptops comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, rather than Home.

    The CoreBook Air is listed at $529 and the CoreBook Air Plus at $599. Preorders are available now with a limited early discount.

    What do you think about these new lightweight laptops? Let us know in the comments.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Chuwi announces two new lightweight Ryzen laptops under $600

    MiniTool adds a duplicate cleaner and refreshed interface to Partition Wizard 13.5

    Why SaaS apps are a prime target for attackers [Q&A]

    Bluesky launches Find Friends feature to find people you know on the platform

    Investor deal is a ‘new TikTok US joint venture’

    Instagram puts a limit on hashtag usage

    Microsoft releases emergency patch for Windows 10 to fix Message Queuing problems

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Over a third of US adults now use AI every day

      7 Comments

    2. Mozilla has a new CEO and plans to make Firefox an AI browser

      3 Comments

    3. iRobot has filed for bankruptcy

      1 Comment

    4. Motorola’s $299.99 moto g power 2026 adds water resistance and a larger display

      1 Comment

    5. Revolut Mobile lands in the UK with impressive roaming data

      1 Comment

    6. Most companies aren't measuring AI's environmental impact, new report shows

      0 Comments

    7. Your earbuds can now translate over 70 languages in real time with Gemini AI

      0 Comments

    8. WhatsApp rolls out a sack full of new features for the holiday season

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap