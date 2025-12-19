Chuwi announces two new lightweight Ryzen laptops under $600

Chuwi has announced two new lightweight Windows 11 laptops called the CoreBook Air and CoreBook Air Plus. Both systems are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 6600H processor.

The CoreBook Air weighs 1kg and has a 14 inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS display. The CoreBook Air Plus steps up to a 16 inch screen of the same resolution and weighs slightly more at 1.35kg. The two laptops use aluminum alloy chassis and slim bezels, and are available in an indigo color.

Memory and storage are the same for both laptops: 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The SSD can be replaced by the user. Graphics come from the integrated Radeon 660M.

The webcams differ slightly. The CoreBook Air includes a 2MP HD camera with a privacy shutter. The CoreBook Air Plus adds a 2MP IR camera that supports Windows Hello.

Both laptop models have dual 2W speakers and backlit keyboards with a Copilot key. The Plus model includes a numeric keypad.

Battery capacity is 55Wh on the 14 inch model and 60Wh on the 16 inch model. Charging is handled via 65W USB C power delivery.

The port selection includes USB C, USB A, HDMI 2.1, Wi Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. In a welcome touch, the laptops comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, rather than Home.

The CoreBook Air is listed at $529 and the CoreBook Air Plus at $599. Preorders are available now with a limited early discount.

