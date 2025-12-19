DisplayFusion 12 arrives with fixes and improvements for managing multi-monitor setups

DisplayFusion 12 is now available, offering a number of improvements to the tool which helps manage multi-monitor setups on Windows. The updated version focuses on fixing long-standing issues, improving how Windows handles multiple displays, and adds some small small but useful changes that should make managing several screens less fiddly.

Multi-monitor support in Windows is decent, but it stops short of giving users real control. Although adding one or more displays is easy enough, the OS largely treats them as one extended desktop. DisplayFusion takes things further, tightening how windows, wallpapers, taskbars, and profiles behave across multiple screens.

SEE ALSO: Power Monitor could be the next new PowerToys module

One of the biggest changes in DisplayFusion 12 is how wallpapers are handled. The program now applies desktop backgrounds using the Windows per-monitor wallpaper API. That improves consistency across displays, especially on systems with mixed resolutions or scaling settings. It also reduces the odd behavior some users saw when their systems woke from sleep or after reconnecting monitors.

DisplayFusion 12 profiles

Window Position Profiles have also been updated. These can now launch applications that aren’t already running when a layout is loaded, which makes restoring a full workspace quicker. This will be useful for people like me who start their day with the same set of apps arranged across several screens and want everything back in place with a single action.

Several gaming-related issues have been addressed in DisplayFusion 12, which will be of use for setups where one screen runs a fullscreen game while others handle chat, monitoring tools, or browsers.

There are also a number of smaller tweaks made to improve everyday use. Fullscreen windows now ignore wrapping, sticking, and snagging by default on new installs. Taskbar settings have been expanded, offering more flexibility around vertical taskbar button sizing. The Options tab has been renamed to General, which better reflects the settings you'll find there.

The Bing Images wallpaper source has been removed after Microsoft retired its API and Google Photos has lost its slideshow option because the service no longer allows downloading multiple images at once.

Remote desktop users will also now notice updated monitor numbering behavior in multi-monitor sessions. The screen saver system has also been overhauled with a new rendering library too, along with improved keyboard handling when exiting.

DisplayFusion 12 includes close to 100 fixes and improvements overall. Most of them target edge cases, stability issues, or quality-of-life problems that arise only after long-term use, which is often where multi-monitor setups become frustrating.

The software is available in a Free version that covers basic multi-monitor features. There are several paid Pro editions which unlock advanced tools like multi-monitor taskbars, window snapping rules, triggers, and fully custom hotkeys. Pro pricing starts from $17 per machine and there’s a 30-day Pro trial available.

What do you think about the changes in DisplayFusion 12? Let us know in the comments.