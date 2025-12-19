    • Instagram puts a limit on hashtag usage

    Instagram on iPhone

    In a bid to help clamp down on spam on the platform, Instagram has announced new limitations on the use of hashtags. While there is certainly some value in hashtags for the tracking and categorization possibilities they offer, they are also open to abuse.

    If you have been confused, frustrated, angered or otherwise responded negatively to an Instagram post which has dozens and dozens of hashtags, the new policy will come as good news. Details were shared about the changes not in a news release or even an Instagram post, but in a post to Threads.

    The move is not a surprising one. Instagram has been pushing the idea for some time that hashtags are nowhere near as important as they used to be for content in terms of discoverability. And having morphed into something which is so open to abuse that it renders posts annoying or practically illegible, putting restrictions in place makes a lot of sense.

    Instagram hashtags

    Moving forward, posts and reels will be limited to no more than five hashtags. In the Threads post, the company says:

    Instagram will gradually update the number of hashtags that you can include in a caption for a reel or post to five. We find that using fewer (up to 5) more targeted hashtags, rather than many generic ones, can improve both your content’s performance and people’s experience on Instagram.

    The post goes on to offer some “Tips for Optimal Hashtag Use”:

    Be intentional with the hashtags you include and focus on ones that are relevant to the content you're publishing. For example, if you're a beauty creator, use beauty-related hashtags to help people interested in beauty content find you.

    Don't spam your caption with too many irrelevant or generic hashtags, like #reels or #explore. Those types of hashtags don't actually help your content appear in places like Explore and could, in fact, hurt your content's performance.

    How do you feel about this change, either as a creator for or as a consumer of Instagram? Does this seem like a sensible move, or is it an unnecessary restriction?

    Image credit: ProstockstudioDreamstime.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Instagram puts a limit on hashtag usage

    Microsoft releases emergency patch for Windows 10 to fix Message Queuing problems

    Visa says AI agents will complete shopping purchases for you in 2026

    Fineshare's new Vora AI can clean up Sora videos and upscale them to 4K

    Hospitals struggle with visibility of connected medical devices

    Increased workloads, strategic influence and technical focus -- CISO predictions for 2026

    DoorDash is bringing grocery shopping directly into ChatGPT

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Over a third of US adults now use AI every day

      7 Comments

    2. Mozilla has a new CEO and plans to make Firefox an AI browser

      3 Comments

    3. iRobot has filed for bankruptcy

      1 Comment

    4. Motorola’s $299.99 moto g power 2026 adds water resistance and a larger display

      1 Comment

    5. Revolut Mobile lands in the UK with impressive roaming data

      1 Comment

    6. One in 25 digital identity checks flagged as fraudulent

      0 Comments

    7. Most companies aren't measuring AI's environmental impact, new report shows

      0 Comments

    8. Financial sector hit hard by breaches but ransomware seeks targets elsewhere

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap