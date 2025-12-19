Kodi 22 'Piers' Alpha 2 is out with new features and fixes -- download it now!

It’s been four months since the Kodi Foundation released the first build of Kodi 22 “Piers,” the long-awaited next generation of its widely used home theater software.

Following close on the heels of Kodi 21.3 “Omega,” which was released a few days ago, a new build of Kodi 22 has arrived in the form of Alpha 2.

The team explains that “the step from 21 to 22 is a major release, but it's also an Alpha at this stage, so you're going to get some bugs as well as funky new features.”

This is what’s new in the second alpha release:

Video/audio

Upgraded to FFmpeg 8

Added HEIF/HEIC support

Fixed playing streams with more than 256 audio+video+subtitles tracks

Improved audio channel handling

Improved subtitle selection for "forced_only" subtitles

Library/Sources and Management

Added Season Plot

Added Movie/TV Show Original Language

Fixed bug in Alpha 1 where scanning fails if local NFO files are present

Improved Video Version importing

PVR

Fixed Daylight Saving Time switching issues

Weather

New Weather Skinning API

Various fixes and improvements for the Home widget and Weather window

Python

Upgraded to Python 3.13.7

Added ability to set available fanart

Platforms

Windows Multiple Kodi instances can now be run simultaneously

Android New dialog explaining microphone permission

macOS Fixed high CPU usage in the background

LG webOS Improvements for new Media Pipeline Fixed very bright subtitles and GUI when playing HDR / DolbyVision content Fixed subtitles sometimes not displaying



You can get Kodi 22 Alpha 2 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section. Naturally, as the team warns, "expect some breakage, don't use this as your daily installation unless you know how to get things working again."

If you try it, share your thoughts on the latest version of Kodi 22 in the comments.