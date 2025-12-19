    • MiniTool adds a duplicate cleaner and refreshed interface to Partition Wizard 13.5

    MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.5 Duplicate Cleaner

    MiniTool has released version 13.5 of its Windows partition manager, adding a new Duplicate Cleaner and updating the interface. The update focuses on making storage tasks quicker to complete and easier to understand.

    The new Duplicate Cleaner clears out repeated files across local drives and external devices. It scans selected locations, identifies matches, and lets users remove unneeded copies while keeping control over how those files are handled.

    The tool supports two hash comparison methods and offers filters for file size, type, and path. A partial-hash option is available for faster scanning of large files. Important system files remain protected.

    The update also adds support for creating hard links on the same NTFS volume and symbolic links across NTFS or ReFS drives. This gives users a way to reclaim disk space without losing access to items that appear in one or more folders. By default, removed duplicates go straight to the Recycle Bin, but you can choose to have them permanently deleted if you prefer.

    The interface has been given a makeover in this new version. Icons, menus, and layout elements have been improved for tidier navigation, and commonly used actions are now easier to access. Progress indicators have been tweaked, and routine operations now take fewer steps. General performance improvements speed up scans, and reduce errors, especially in long-running tasks.

    Partition Wizard's core tools lets users create, resize, merge, split, and format partitions, clone disks, convert file systems, and repair common file system issues. The software also includes features for benchmarking, recovering lost partitions, and analyzing space usage.

    There are Free and Pro versions of MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.5 available to download from here.

    What do you think about the new Duplicate Cleaner and interface changes? Let us know in the comments.

