EaseUS adds fragmented file recovery tech to Data Recovery Wizard

Chinese software developer EaseUS has announced a new version of its data recovery software that fixes on a long standing problem with fragmented files on heavily used storage devices. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 20.1.0 gains a new recovery engine that can improve results on USB drives, SD cards, and external hard drives that have seen years of repeated use.

SmartSector Rebuild (or SSR for short) can reconstruct files that have been split across storage sectors over time, a condition that often prevents standard recovery tools from restoring usable data.

SEE ALSO: Ashampoo releases UnInstaller 16 with faster and more efficient software removal

Fragmentation becomes more common as files are written, deleted, and rewritten on removable storage. Over long periods, data is no longer stored contiguously, which makes recovery difficult once a device is formatted or damaged.

SSR works by analyzing internal data signatures, leftover metadata, and the physical proximity of storage blocks and these elements are used to rebuild files that would normally appear corrupted or incomplete after recovery.

This should reduce situations where recovered data exists but cannot be opened or used, and recovered files can be previewed before the process completes.

“There are many cases where users technically recover a file, but it isn’t usable,” says the company in its description of the new feature. SSR aims to solve this.

Data Recovery Wizard

Data Recovery Wizard 20.1.0 can reportedly boost recovery success rates by up to 30 percent on certain file systems, including FAT32 and exFAT, which are widely used on removable and external storage.

Improvement is most noticeable on devices that have been in regular use for long periods, such as SD cards with frequent deletions, older USB drives, and external hard drives that have been reformatted time and again.

Students and office workers frequently use USB drives for ongoing projects, where accidental formatting or corruption can result in lost work. Archivists and content managers also face challenges when dealing with older external drives that store large media files.

The updated engine can handle common file types often affected by fragmentation, such as photos, videos, documents, and PDFs, especially on portable media used across different systems.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 20.1.0 is available to download now for Windows and macOS. There are free and paid pro versions. The latter costs $59.95 (down from $69.95) for one month's use, or $99.95 for lifetime use.

What do you think about this tool's focus on fragmented file reconstruction? Let us know in the comments.