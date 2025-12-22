Foxit PDF editor gains new collaboration safeguards and AI features

Foxit has released Foxit PDF Editor v2025.3 for Windows and Mac, adding new controls for shared documents along with security and AI updates. The release is aimed at people and organizations that depend on PDFs for daily work, especially where privacy rules and controlled access matter.

The new releases focuses on how shared document collaboration works, and the way users join collaborative sessions has also been improved, with clearer consent steps built into the process. Before accessing a shared file, users will now see a region-specific consent message explaining that their details could be visible to others. Access only continues once consent has been given.

Collaborate in Foxit PDF Editor

Invitations to collaborate have also been tweaked and now explain that names and email addresses might be visible to other participants. They also include a direct link to the company’s privacy policy in order to make expectations clearer before anyone opens or edits a shared file.

Behind the scenes, consent activity is logged for audit purposes. The editor will note who gave consent, when it happened, the IP address, and the consent text itself. If a user chooses not to give consent, the system automatically anonymizes that person in the shared environment rather than blocking access entirely.

PDF Editor v2025.3 for Windows also improves how the software works with Microsoft Sensitivity Labels. The editor now authenticates automatically through the user’s existing single sign-on session when opening protected files. That removes repeated login prompts and helps ensure the document opens with the correct permissions already applied.

IT teams can control this behavior via registry settings or the Foxit Customization Wizard. Central management reduces access issues and keeps behavior consistent across systems, especially in organizations that handle confidential or policy-controlled documents every day.

Another Windows update focuses on hidden data. Users can now enable an option that automatically removes hidden information when saving or closing a document.

SEE ALSO: Ashampoo PDF Pro 5 launches with new tools and faster performance

AI tools have, inevitably, also been boosted across both platforms. The editor now supports AI-based image generation, allowing users to create images from text prompts without leaving the document. The Summarize Document tool has been moved to the main AI Assistant ribbon so it’s easier to find.

Translation support has been extended to nine additional languages and AI-generated answers can also be exported directly to Word or PDF.

Smart Command mode has been updated and now lets users type plain language instructions to perform common PDF tasks, such as adding watermarks, or removing pages. The feature can be turned on via the More Tools section.

Outside of AI, the update adds a number of usability improvements, including adding support for Dropbox Team Folders on both Windows and Mac.

Windows users also get changes to the commenting system, and a new favorites toolbox allows custom markup styles to be saved and reused.

Foxit PDF Editor is available here, priced from $129.99 a year.

What do you think about the direction Foxit is taking with collaboration and AI tools? Let us know in the comments.