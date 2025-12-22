Netflix jumps further into gaming with acquisition of Ready Player Me

Netflix has acquired Ready Player Me, a platform for creating avatars. It comes as the company moves deeper and deeper into the gaming arena.

The acquisition will give Netflix subscribers the chance to create customized avatars that can be used across gaming titles. It is a similar system to that found on other gaming networks.

At the moment, details of the deals are a little scant, and it is not known how much money is changing hands. TechCrunch reports that “of the four founders Rainer Selvet, Haver Järveoja, Kaspar Tiri, and Timmu Tõke, only CTO Rainer Selvet is moving to Netflix”.

While we know that Ready Player One’s services will wind down on January 31, 2026, no information about when avatars will land on Netflix has been shared at this stage.

In a post to his LinkedIn profile, Ready Player Me CEO Timmu Tõke wrote: