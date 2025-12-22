NordProtect rolls out expanded monitoring features for identity theft detection

NordProtect, an identity theft protection service from Nord Security, has expanded its monitoring features to give users earlier notice of potential fraudulent activity. The changes add extended credit monitoring, loan tracking, and financial account alerts, with the goal of helping users respond before financial damage occurs.

The service now monitors credit activity across all three major credit bureaus. Users receive alerts when changes appear on their credit file, including new accounts opened in their name, shifts in credit score, or hard inquiries made by lenders or other organizations.

Monitoring multiple bureaus provides wider visibility into credit activity and reduces gaps that can occur when changes appear on one bureau before others.

“There are three major pillars helping to protect users from financial losses related to cybercrime -- cybersecurity tools for prevention, monitoring services, and insurance benefits. With these new improvements, we are strengthening the monitoring part of our service, allowing our users to detect fraudulent activities before they cause financial losses,” says Tomas Sinicki, managing director at NordProtect.

NordProtect loan monitoring

NordProtect has also added short term loan monitoring. This feature tracks activity related to payday loans, cash advances, and similar borrowing products, which are often associated with identity misuse.

If an unauthorized short term loan application is detected, users receive an alert. This allows them to contact the lender and report the activity as early as possible.

Another addition is financial account monitoring. This tracks the use of personal information such as names, addresses, or contact details when new financial accounts are opened or changes are made to existing ones.

The monitoring applies to checking, savings, certificate of deposit, business, and IRA accounts. Alerts can also flag changes to account ownership or beneficiary information.

Users can review these alerts and contact their bank or card issuer to verify activity. Acting quickly can help reduce the scope of potential losses.

“In many users’ minds, the monitoring part of cybersecurity, privacy, and identity theft is often underestimated. But the ability to minimize potential damage depends heavily on the quality of monitoring. We believe these new capabilities raise our monitoring from sufficient to outstanding,” says Sinicki.

NordProtect users also gain access to a TransUnion credit lock feature. This allows users to lock or unlock their TransUnion credit file instantly, helping prevent new accounts from being opened without authorization. The feature can be enabled or disabled as needed without manual requests.

NordProtect is currently only available to users in the US and is discounted for the holidays at $4.49 a month, down from the usual $15.49 -- a saving of up to 71 percent.

Image credit: Elnur_/depositphotos.com