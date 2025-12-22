Wondershare adds Topaz Labs' AI video tools to UniConverter 17

Wondershare has announced a collaboration with Topaz Labs that adds the company's AI-based video cleanup and upscaling features to its creative software. UniConverter 17 is the first Wondershare product to include Topaz's model, offering creators a way to improve low-quality footage inside the program.

Topaz's Starlight model appears as a processing option in UniConverter V17 and it will be added to Filmora, SelfyzAI, and Repairit at some point too, although there's no word on exactly when that will happen.

Creators regularly deal with older footage, heavily compressed clips from the web, animation, or AI-generated video that isn't great. Rather than pushing users toward separate specialist software, Wondershare wants to let people clean up footage in the same place they already convert, edit, and repair files.

UniConverter 17 twinkles with Starlight

Starlight is a diffusion-based AI model built for video processing. Instead of treating each frame as a standalone image, it focuses on keeping motion and detail consistent from one frame to the next. That approach is meant to avoid flicker and uneven results that can appear when frames are handled independently.

The model combines several common cleanup tasks into a single process. These include upscaling, noise reduction, blur reduction, edge cleanup, and sharpening. In UniConverter, those steps are grouped into a simplified setup.

Lower-quality footage, including video below 480p, can be processed up to HD or 4K output, albeit with often mixed results. Users don’t need to fine-tune multiple settings to get started, so for the most part the process will be a one-click task.

The processing runs on cloud-based systems instead of local hardware, so users won’t need a high-end GPU to use the feature, allowing it to be used on laptops and older machines.

“Wondershare has always been committed to empowering creators by bringing advanced technologies into accessible, easy-to-use tools. We are delighted to collaborate with Topaz Labs, whose leadership in AI video enhancement aligns closely with our mission," said Sam Zhang, Vice President of Wondershare. "This partnership marks an exciting step forward, and we will continue exploring new collaborations and innovations that help creators produce exceptional content with greater efficiency and confidence,” he added.

Dr. Suraj Raghuraman, Head of AI Engine at Topaz Labs, said, “For years, Wondershare has been a leader in video editing and production technology. Much like our team here at Topaz, Wondershare has built a reputation for innovation and quality in their tools, so we're thrilled to partner with them to bring world-class video enhancement to UniConverter, and soon to other Wondershare products as well.”

UniConverter 17 is available to buy now, priced from $39.99 a month. You can also try before you buy.

What do you think about this kind of AI video cleanup being built into everyday creative tools? Let us know in the comments.