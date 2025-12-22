    • X looks back at what happened on the social platform in 2025

    This Year On X

    The end of the year means endless round ups of the best products, services and more. It also means that lookbacks such as Spotify Unwrapped are made available, and now X has decided to get in on the action by taking a look back at what the past year was like on Elon Musk’s social platform.

    What does this look like? Number. Numbers and statistics. So, if stats are not your thing, look away not. Otherwise, let’s delve in and see what has been happening on X throughout 2025.

    In many ways, the data that is highlighted by X’s roundup of the year gives us something of an insight into the state of the world at the moment. It may not be possible to say that the average X user is indicative of the average person in the world, however, so there is a context to keep in mind.

    X has collected together a series of individual posts into one almanac post which covers a lot of ground. In addition to XC-related news and announcements, the information about how X users interact on the platform is interesting to say the least. It is also as good a time as any for X to draw attention to its Global Trending feature – and this is precisely what it has done:

    It is the “This year on X” section of the main post which is of greatest interest though. There are some numbers which are not surprising – that there have been 12.4 million posts about Stranger Things should shock no one.

    In terms of sport, the Premier Leage was mentioned in nearly 600 million posts, while in the world of music it is Jsutin Bieber and Stray Kids who are being talked about the most (11.2 million posts and 45.7 million posts respectively).

    Emoji remain a staple of communication, and X draws attention to the popularity of the humble thumbs up (1 billion posts), the flame/on fire (2.4 billion posts), and the rocket (1.4 billion posts).

    There is much more to dig through, so it is worth taking a look through the entire post here to find the stats that interest you the most.

