AI risks, greater regulation and remote consultations -- healthtech predictions for 2026

Understandably perhaps the health sector has been slower than some to embrace the rush to AI. But more medical devices are now connected and AI is having an impact, offering benefits to patients but also opening up new risks.

We spoke to some leading industry figures to find out how they see healthtech developing in 2026

John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird, says oversight of AI is essential. “Heavily regulated industries such as healthcare and finance are always one or two steps behind in adopting new technology because there’s an enormous downside if something goes wrong. Add to that the weight of strict regulatory constraints, and progress naturally moves slower. Next year, we’ll see these industries finally put AI in front of customers, but only with human-in-the-loop safeguards. The non-obvious insight, however, is humans won’t -- and shouldn’t -- be the final step. Once they handle a sensitive decision, they should kick work back to AI agents to continue serving the customer. Solutions must be designed so humans are truly part of the loop, not just the end of the escalation paths.”

Operant AI CEO Vrajesh Bhavsar is concerned about AI leaking confidential health data. “Late 2026 will see trusted third-party AI tools turn malicious after routine updates, creating a supply chain attack that compromises thousands of enterprises simultaneously. Healthcare organizations will discover their AI assistants have been silently copying patient records for months through what appeared to be normal database queries. The attack succeeds because these tools had legitimate access -- they were trusted components that hospitals relied on daily. When attackers simultaneously corrupt data across multiple hospital systems (altering dosages, deleting allergy warnings), healthcare providers face an impossible choice: manually verify millions of records while patients need immediate care, or risk treating people with compromised medical information.”

Dan Shugrue, product director at Digital.ai, sees increasing regulatory scrutiny, “As mobile apps increasingly control medical, automotive, and IoT devices, regulators will begin requiring demonstrable protections against unauthorized control and tampering. Device manufacturers will need to show not just secure firmware, but secure mobile command pathways as well.”

Jan Ursi, VP global channels at Keepit, echoes this:

By 2026, compliance expectations will become embedded in nearly every SaaS data protection RFP. Requirements tied to NIS2 and DORA will shift from ‘requested’ to ‘assumed,’ especially in finance, energy, healthcare, and the public sector. Organizations will insist on local digital sovereignty: data stored in-region, zero sub-processors, and guaranteed access even if the original SaaS platform is unavailable. Because many companies are still in the early stages of meeting these regulations, demand will rise sharply as deadlines tighten. Local partners will play an essential role. They understand national sovereignty rules, infrastructure constraints, and the operational realities of regulated industries. As a result, the channel will become a core enabler of compliant SaaS adoption, not an afterthought.

Online pharmacy My Local Surgery sees care becoming increasingly virtual, “Remote consultations, monitoring at home, and virtual follow-ups are set to become standard practice. These models will improve access for patients with chronic conditions, mobility limitations, or those living in underserved areas. By reducing the strain on hospitals and clinics, virtual and hybrid care will enable more flexible, continuous, and patient-centred treatment.”

Angela Adams, chief executive officer of Inflo Health, says, “The number of FDA-cleared detection algorithms will continue to climb sharply, meaning more findings (imaging, tests, consultations) will require follow-through. The bottleneck will shift from ‘Can we detect?’ to ‘What happens after detection?’”

Guy Dickie, head of healthcare at Iron Mountain UK, says:

As the government considers its next steps for NHS investment in 2026, prioritising digital transformation will be vital to building a more efficient health service. With the government announcing £300 million of funding for NHS technology to support NHS staff, this is a step in the right direction. However, to deliver on this ambition, a unified approach to digitization across all NHS trusts is essential. Paper records continue to slow down decision-making and restrict collaboration, while digital solutions have the potential to speed up diagnoses, reduce waiting times for patients, and minimize the risk of lost or damaged records. The increased investment announced today needs to be part of continued investment in digital infrastructure, strong governance, and the upskilling of NHS staff. This will ensure new technologies are adopted effectively and securely to help cut down waiting lists. The integration of AI and robust data management will be key to realising these benefits, delivering better outcomes for patients and enabling smarter, more connected care.

Image credit: yokhanomwan/depositphotos.com