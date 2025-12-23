Jumping on the bandwagon, ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’ is now available

There can be few people who have not interacted with ChatGPT over the last year, and you may be wondering how you have used the artificial intelligence tool.

In line with so many other online tools and services, as we approach the end of the year, ChatGPT is giving users the chance to look back over the previous 12 months in a review of the year. The predictably named “Your Year with ChatGPT” is available now.

The review of your year on ChatGPT will – perhaps obviously – be of greater interest if you have used it a lot. In fact, if you have not used it enough (according to ChatGPT’s own “minimum activity threshold), you will not be able to see it at all.

As the rollout of “Your Year with ChatGPT” is a gradual one, it may also not be immediately accessible to you, and availability is also limited to specific regions and languages. The review of the year may also not show up if you have a particular account type, but the good news is that the average free plan user will be able to access it.

Announcing the launch of the new feature, ChatGPT says:

Today we’re rolling out Your Year with ChatGPT, an optional, personalized end-of-year experience that reflects on how you interacted with ChatGPT in 2025. It highlights high-level themes from your conversations and includes summary statistics about your usage over the year. This experience is rolling out gradually throughout the day, so it may not be available to everyone immediately. It’s available to Free, Plus, and Pro users, and is not available on Business, Enterprise, or Edu plans. To see Your Year with ChatGPT, Memory and Reference Chat History must be turned on, and you must meet a minimum activity threshold. If you have very limited activity, you’ll only see basic chat statistics. At launch, this experience is available in English in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

If you would like to see this on your own schedule, you can call up the review at any time by using the prompt ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’.

Have you been using ChatGPT much throughout 2025? Take a look at your own year with the AI chatbot and see how your usage changed over time.

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos