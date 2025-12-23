    • Nissan confirms customer data was involved in Red Hat security breach

    Nissan

    Back in September, US software firm Red Hat suffered a security breach. The incident was not acknowledged until October, but even now the full impact of the breach is unfolding.

    Japanese car maker Nissan has just confirmed that it was indirectly affected by the Red Hat security breach. As a result of this, detailed contact information for thousands of customers were accessed by hackers.

    Nissan points out a number of things, including that no financial data was involved in the breach. Additionally, it seems that the number of impacted customers is limited to around 21,000, and these are all customers who purchased a vehicle or had a vehicle serviced in Fukuoka, Japan.

    While this is good news for Nissan owners in other parts of the world, the incident highlighted the interconnected and interdependent nature of modern security.

    A notice posted to the Nissan website (and translated to English by Google Translate) reads:

    Apology and Report for Personal Information Leakage Due to Unauthorized Access to a Business Partner

    Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. received a report from Red Hat, the company it had contracted to develop a customer management system for its dealerships, that the company's data server had been accessed illegally and data had been leaked. It was subsequently confirmed that the data leaked from the company included some customer information for Nissan Fukuoka Sales Co., Ltd.

    After detecting the unauthorized access on September 26, 2025, Red Hat promptly eliminated the access and took measures to prevent re-intrusion into the server.
    Nissan received a report from Red Hat on October 3, 2025, and immediately reported the incident to the Personal Information Protection Commission. Nissan is also directly contacting customers whose personal information may have been leaked.

    It continues:

    At this time, there has been no confirmation that the leaked information has been used for secondary purposes. However, we ask that you be extremely cautious of any suspicious phone calls or mail you receive.

    Furthermore, the servers used by Red Hat do not store any customer information other than the data that was leaked this time, so there is no risk of further data leaks.

    We sincerely apologize to affected customers and related parties for the inconvenience and concern caused.

    Eligible customers:
    Approximately 21,000 customers who have purchased a vehicle or had service done at the former Nissan Fukuoka Motor Co., Ltd. (now Nissan Fukuoka Sales Co., Ltd.).

    The leaked personal information included
    addresses, names, phone numbers, partial email addresses, and other customer-related information used for sales activities. Credit card information was not included.

    Nissan takes this incident very seriously and will strengthen its monitoring of its subcontractors and take further steps to strengthen information security. We would like to once again offer our deepest apologies to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Nissan confirms customer data was involved in Red Hat security breach

    US slaps a ban on foreign-made drones and components

    Jumping on the bandwagon, ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’ is now available

    Wondershare adds Topaz Labs' AI video tools to UniConverter 17

    Foxit PDF editor gains new collaboration safeguards and AI features

    EaseUS adds fragmented file recovery tech to Data Recovery Wizard

    NordProtect rolls out expanded monitoring features for identity theft detection

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Mozilla has a new CEO and plans to make Firefox an AI browser

      3 Comments

    2. MiniTool adds a duplicate cleaner and refreshed interface to Partition Wizard 13.5

      1 Comment

    3. Microsoft releases emergency patch for Windows 10 to fix Message Queuing problems

      1 Comment

    4. Motorola’s $299.99 moto g power 2026 adds water resistance and a larger display

      1 Comment

    5. Revolut Mobile lands in the UK with impressive roaming data

      1 Comment

    6. The switch from Google Assistant to Gemini will be slower than expected

      1 Comment

    7. Nissan confirms customer data was involved in Red Hat security breach

      0 Comments

    8. Chainguard aims to improve stewardship of mature open source projects

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap