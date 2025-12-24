Lemon Slice 2 turns any single image into a real time, talking AI avatar

Lemon Slice, a new research and product lab focused on interactive video technology, has released Lemon Slice 2. The latest model turns a single image into a real time conversational avatar. It works with a wide range of images and is available as both an API and an embeddable widget.

The company describes its new model as a zero shot system that produces a live video call from one input. The tool accepts many types of visuals, including portraits, illustrations, and stylized artwork. Once uploaded, the model generates a moving avatar that responds in real time during a conversation, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page.

There are two options available -- an API aimed at developers who want to add interactive avatars to existing products, and a widget that can be placed on a website through a single line of code. It creates an on screen bubble that users speak to.

The model runs on a diffusion transformer and produces every frame directly rather than relying on pre recorded motion. The system supports facial animation, hand gestures, and broader body movement.

The firm, which has raised $10.5 million in seed funding, notes that other avatar tools often need video training, custom fine tuning, or photorealistic inputs, but Lemon Slice 2 doesn't, instead processing single images.

Developers can connect it to existing chat systems, including voice agents and text based assistants.

Lemon Slice 2 safety features

There are multiple guardrails for safety and consent. Users have to first confirm that they have permission to use the uploaded image or voice. The widget clearly labels AI participation, so users don't think they are actually having a conversation with Donald Trump or Jesus. Content moderation systems are in place too, and accounts can be banned for misuse.

Lina Colucci, Co Founder and CEO, said: "The primary complaint about AI avatars is that they lack realism and detract value. Our avatar models are charismatic and fun to interact with. In the future, all video will be interactive and personalized to whoever is watching. We're building the technology that makes that possible."

Lemon Slice sees a wide range of potential future uses for its product, including educational tools that present lessons via animated characters, retail on screen guides that can answer questions, and healthcare intake systems that walk patients through forms or basic instructions.

What do you think about real time avatar models? Let us know in the comments.