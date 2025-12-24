    • Maingear now lets buyers bring their own RAM to avoid DDR5 price spikes

    furyddr5

    Maingear has introduced a new option called BYO RAM Builds, letting customers order a desktop without buying memory from the company. The move comes at a time when DDR5 pricing has become unpredictable, with significant increases across many kits. BYO RAM gives buyers a way to manage system cost by supplying their own compatible memory.

    The price of DDR5 kits have skyrocketed recently as AI infrastructure demand continues to steal memory supply away from consumers. Retail availability is uneven, and pricing swings have made it difficult to plan a new build without watching the prices almost daily.

    With BYO RAM Builds, customers pick any supported Maingear desktop and then choose how they want to handle the memory. Users who already own a compatible DDR5 kit can send it in. Anyone buying a new kit from a retailer can ship it directly to Maingear as part of the order.

    In both cases, Maingear installs the memory during the build and validates the system before it leaves the facility.

    Maingear compatibility

    Maingear provides a compatibility checklist that explains the platform requirements. The company accepts new kits, used kits, and memory pulled from existing systems so long as the hardware matches the supported specifications.

    If multiple kits are sent, Maingear will install the one it considers the best fit and return the other(s) with the completed PC.

    The company tests the RAM for stability and if problems are found, the customer will be contacted with alternative options and the original kit returned with the system. Maingear will help with a warranty claim if the memory is still covered by the manufacturer.

    Shipping is handled in two ways. Customers with existing RAM receive a prepaid envelope for two day delivery. Those buying memory online can have the seller ship directly to Maingear to save an extra step.

    Maingear says BYO RAM Builds are available now across supported desktop lines. Pricing depends on the chosen components and whatever memory buyers provide.

    What do you think about custom PC builders letting customers supply their own RAM? Let us know in the comments.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Maingear now lets buyers bring their own RAM to avoid DDR5 price spikes

    Lemon Slice 2 turns any single image into a real time, talking AI avatar

    Wondershare brings new AI Mate editing assistant to Filmora V15

    AI video tools and how they’re changing business communication [Q&A]

    AI risks, greater regulation and remote consultations -- healthtech predictions for 2026

    Nissan confirms customer data was involved in Red Hat security breach

    US slaps a ban on foreign-made drones and components

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Foxit PDF editor gains new collaboration safeguards and AI features

      1 Comment

    2. Jumping on the bandwagon, ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’ is now available

      1 Comment

    3. MiniTool adds a duplicate cleaner and refreshed interface to Partition Wizard 13.5

      1 Comment

    4. Microsoft releases emergency patch for Windows 10 to fix Message Queuing problems

      1 Comment

    5. The switch from Google Assistant to Gemini will be slower than expected

      1 Comment

    6. The Oscars are heading to YouTube under a new global deal

      0 Comments

    7. 2025's biggest internet outages and what caused them

      0 Comments

    8. 87 percent of enterprises are ready to switch productivity suites

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap