Maingear now lets buyers bring their own RAM to avoid DDR5 price spikes

Maingear has introduced a new option called BYO RAM Builds, letting customers order a desktop without buying memory from the company. The move comes at a time when DDR5 pricing has become unpredictable, with significant increases across many kits. BYO RAM gives buyers a way to manage system cost by supplying their own compatible memory.

The price of DDR5 kits have skyrocketed recently as AI infrastructure demand continues to steal memory supply away from consumers. Retail availability is uneven, and pricing swings have made it difficult to plan a new build without watching the prices almost daily.

With BYO RAM Builds, customers pick any supported Maingear desktop and then choose how they want to handle the memory. Users who already own a compatible DDR5 kit can send it in. Anyone buying a new kit from a retailer can ship it directly to Maingear as part of the order.

In both cases, Maingear installs the memory during the build and validates the system before it leaves the facility.

Maingear compatibility

Maingear provides a compatibility checklist that explains the platform requirements. The company accepts new kits, used kits, and memory pulled from existing systems so long as the hardware matches the supported specifications.

If multiple kits are sent, Maingear will install the one it considers the best fit and return the other(s) with the completed PC.

The company tests the RAM for stability and if problems are found, the customer will be contacted with alternative options and the original kit returned with the system. Maingear will help with a warranty claim if the memory is still covered by the manufacturer.

Shipping is handled in two ways. Customers with existing RAM receive a prepaid envelope for two day delivery. Those buying memory online can have the seller ship directly to Maingear to save an extra step.

Maingear says BYO RAM Builds are available now across supported desktop lines. Pricing depends on the chosen components and whatever memory buyers provide.

