    • Wondershare brings new AI Mate editing assistant to Filmora V15

    Wondershare Filmora

    Wondershare has added a new intelligent assistant called AI Mate to Filmora V15 for Windows and macOS. The tool, built into the editor, can help users plan ideas, understand how features work, automate multi step tasks, and complete common actions with less manual effort.

    AI Mate offers four options:

    • AIGC Mode generates scripts, ideas, and short draft videos.
    • Guide Mode explains Filmora features and how to carry out specific editing steps.
    • Action Mode turns multi step processes into one click operations.
    • Auto Mode looks at what a user is trying to do and picks one of the modes automatically.

    The assistant is part of Wondershare’s plan to integrate built in AI features in its products. Recent updates to Filmora have added more model driven tools that work directly inside the timeline rather than in separate panels.

    Several AI models in Filmora

    Filmora V15 uses several generative and enhancement models, including Nano Banana Pro, Sora 2, and Veo 3.1, to help with motion interpretation, visual generation, and scene to scene continuity. They can be used for tasks like video improvement, clip extension, and guided editing.

    Christy Wu, Vice President of Wondershare, said: "AI Mate arrives at a moment when creators everywhere are navigating rapid changes in how content is produced. By integrating intelligence directly into the editing workflow, we aim to reduce friction and open up new creative possibilities. This initiative is part of Wondershare's broader mission to make professional-grade creativity accessible to everyone."

    AI Mate’s release comes just days after the company announced that Topaz Labs’ Starlight model would be included in UniConverter 17 for video cleanup and upscaling.

    Filmora V15 with AI Mate is available to download now. It's priced from $49.99 a year with a free trial. Wondershare says more features will be introduced in future updates.

    What do you think about AI tools being added directly to editing software? Let us know in the comments.

