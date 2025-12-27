Google is making it easier to change your Gmail address

Depending on when you signed up for a Gmail account, and factoring in the uniqueness or otherwise of your name, your email address may be one you are happy with, or it could feel like a burden.

If you have become unhappy with the @gmail.com address you chose years ago, you have always been able to sign up for another account. But actually changing your email address is a different matter – and it is something that Google appears to be experimenting with.

A support document spotted online – in Hindi, suggesting that the initial availability of Gmail address changing is limited to India – shows that Google has realized that people want an easier way to change their email address.

The document, entitled “Change your Google Account email address”, starts off by saying: “The email address associated with your Google Account is the address you use to sign in to Google services. This email address helps you and others identify your account. If you'd like, you can change your Google Account email address that ends in gmail.com to a new email address that ends in gmail.com”.

If you were wondering quite how the process works and what the implications are, Google explains:

What happens after you change your Google Account email address

When you change your Google Account email address from an email address ending in gmail.com to a new email address ending in gmail.com:

The old email address in your Google Account that ends with gmail.com will be set as an alias. Learn more about alias email addresses .

You will receive emails at both your old and new email addresses.

Data saved in your account, including photos, messages, and emails sent to your old email address, will not be affected.

You can reuse your old Google Account email address at any time. However, you can't create a new Google Account email address that ends with gmail.com for the next 12 months. You can't delete your new email address either.

You can sign in to Google services like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Google Play, or Drive with your old or new email address.

There is then a relatively simple process to change your address, if that’s what your decide to do:

If you find that you are not yet able to take advantage of the email address changing option, it just means that it has not rolled out to you just yet – as the note on the page points out: “The ability to change your Google Account email address is gradually rolling out to all users, so this option may not be available to you right now”.