    • Microsoft makes securing files faster with hardware-accelerated BitLocker

    Microsoft building

    If you have use BitLocker to secure files within Windows 11, you will almost certainly have noticed something of a performance hit. Microsoft is not unaware of this, and is taking steps to help improve things.

    The company is rolling out hardware-accelerated BitLocker, which should help to provide a speed boost on systems with NVMe drives. The new approach helps to avoid bottlenecks which can massively impact on performance.

    Writing about the feature, which was first nveiled at Microsoft Ignite recently, the company says: “We know that users desire both security and great performance. Historically, we have strived to keep BitLocker performance overhead within single digit percentage points. However, with the rapid rise in popularity and advancement of Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) drive technology, these drives now achieve much higher Input/Output (I/O) operation speeds. As a result, corresponding BitLocker cryptographic operations can require a higher proportion of CPU (Central Processing Unit) cycles. This makes the performance impact of BitLocker more pronounced, especially on high-throughput and I/O intensive workloads like gaming or video editing”.

    Microsoft goes on to explain:

    As NVMe drives continue to evolve, their ability to deliver extremely fast data transfer rates has set new expectations for system responsiveness and application performance. While this is a major benefit for users, it also means that any additional processing — such as real-time encryption and decryption by BitLocker — can become a bottleneck if not properly optimized. For example, professionals working with large video files, developers compiling massive codebases, or gamers demanding the lowest possible latency may notice delays or increased CPU usage when BitLocker is enabled on these high-speed drives.

    Balancing robust security with minimal performance impact is more challenging than ever. The need to protect sensitive data remains critical, but users also expect their devices to operate at peak efficiency. As a result, the industry has needed to innovate new solutions that ensure both security and speed are maintained even as hardware capabilities advance.

    To achieve this, we announced hardware-accelerated BitLocker at Microsoft Ignite last month. Hardware-accelerated BitLocker is designed to provide the best combination of performance and security.

    Speed improvements are achieved by firstly shifting bulk cryptographic operations from the main CPU to a dedicated crypto engine. Secondly, BitLocker bulk encryption keys are hardware wrapped (assuming the necessary SoC support is present).

    According to Microsoft’s own tests, the difference between normal BitLocker performance and the hardware-accelerated version are huge, with the difference between hardware accelerated BitLocker and no BitLocker being negligible.

    Check out the video below to see the difference:

    Full details of hardware accelerated BitLocker can be found in Microsoft’s blog post here.

    Image credit: Alexey NovikovDreamstime.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Microsoft makes securing files faster with hardware-accelerated BitLocker

    Google is making it easier to change your Gmail address

    Data sovereignty, cloud and security [Q&A]

    Maingear now lets buyers bring their own RAM to avoid DDR5 price spikes

    Lemon Slice 2 turns any single image into a real time, talking AI avatar

    Wondershare brings new AI Mate editing assistant to Filmora V15

    AI video tools and how they’re changing business communication [Q&A]

    Most Commented Stories

    1. The switch from Google Assistant to Gemini will be slower than expected

      3 Comments

    2. Jumping on the bandwagon, ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’ is now available

      2 Comments

    3. Foxit PDF editor gains new collaboration safeguards and AI features

      1 Comment

    4. Wondershare adds Topaz Labs' AI video tools to UniConverter 17

      1 Comment

    5. US slaps a ban on foreign-made drones and components

      1 Comment

    6. Lemon Slice 2 turns any single image into a real time, talking AI avatar

      1 Comment

    7. Maingear now lets buyers bring their own RAM to avoid DDR5 price spikes

      1 Comment

    8. Agent vs agent, reliable interfaces and value for money -- artificial intelligence predictions for 2026

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap