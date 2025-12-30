    • WhatsApp celebrates the new year with a festive update

    WhatsApp festive update

    With the end of 2025 drawing ever closer WhatsApp is getting ready for its busiest period. As the clock strikes midnight around the world, a surge of messages will be sent over the platform, and Meta is using the arrival of 2026 as a launchpad for new features and options – as well as highlighting recent additions which lend themselves to this time of year.

    The company has focused on the celebratory and connective nature of New Year, providing new ways to liven up the messages you send to friends and family. There is quite a lot here, from new stickers and call effects, to the arrival of animated stickers in Status updates.

    WhatsApp uses its New Year blog post to highlight just how important it has become to people staying in touch with each other. The company says: “New Year’s is our biggest day at WhatsApp, with each year breaking new records for how people text and call their friends and loved ones”.

    It goes on to say:

    On a regular day, we support over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls - but the twenty four hours when the world welcomes a New Year always tops our charts. Whether it's a video call that unites families across continents, or a group chat that organizes a celebration, we’re proud to play a small role in making people’s wishes for next year special.

    When it comes to the new ways to celebrate with WhatsApp, attention is drawn to a quartet of features – features which WhatsApp describes as “festive touches [that will] help you share the moment with people who matter most”:

    • 2026 sticker pack: share your joy for the coming new year with our latest 2026 sticker pack.
    • Video call effects: tap the effects icon during a video call to add fireworks, confetti, and star animations that light up the screen as you celebrate.
    • Animated confetti reactions: we’re bringing back special reactions when you use the confetti emoji to react to messages.
    • Status updates: for the first time, we're bringing animated stickers to Status! Use a special 2026 layout with an animated sticker to help you ring in the New Year.

    But WhatsApp is keen to highlight the fact that it can be used for much more than just sending messages and making calls – adorned with festive extras or not. For anyone who is organizing a party, a gathering, a get-together, a meal out, or any other form of celebration – be that for the arrival of 2026, or any other reason – the blog post shares some tips for how WhatsApp can be used to help:

    • Create an event, pin in to the chat to keep it top of mind, collect RSVPs, and keep everyone in the loop.
    • Use polls to pick food, drinks, and activities.
    • Share live location to help friends find their way to the party and to let you know they’ve gotten home safely.
    • Send video and voice notes to capture and share authentic moments as they happen with friends who can’t attend so they’ll be sure to be there with you next year.

    Are these features that you will be making use of in the run-up to your New Year celebrations?

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    WhatsApp celebrates the new year with a festive update

    MiniTool releases a free screen recorder without watermarks or time restrictions

    How AI can supercharge fraud in the enterprise [Q&A]

    WhatsApp for iOS gains an enhanced Clear Chat feature

    Microsoft makes securing files faster with hardware-accelerated BitLocker

    Google is making it easier to change your Gmail address

    Data sovereignty, cloud and security [Q&A]

    Most Commented Stories

    1. US slaps a ban on foreign-made drones and components

      1 Comment

    2. Lemon Slice 2 turns any single image into a real time, talking AI avatar

      1 Comment

    3. Maingear now lets buyers bring their own RAM to avoid DDR5 price spikes

      1 Comment

    4. AI video tools and how they’re changing business communication [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    5. Data sovereignty, cloud and security [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    6. AI risks, greater regulation and remote consultations -- healthtech predictions for 2026

      0 Comments

    7. Wondershare brings new AI Mate editing assistant to Filmora V15

      0 Comments

    8. Google is making it easier to change your Gmail address

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap