TikTok GamePlan brings new power to sport fans

Every social media platform needs to not only attract but then keep different types of audience. TikTok has already bet big on sport, and now it is doubling down on it with TikTok GamePlan.

Available globally, the resource provides fans of sport – including football and athletics – with detailed, up-to-the-minute analysis not of sport itself, but of the behavior of other fans, trending conversations and more.

The venture is seen by TikTok as a way to bring together fans and creators with a shared passion. It factors in the widespread use of TikTok as a “second-screen experience during live events” (something TikTok says up to 85 percent of fans indulge in), and also gives sports partners ways to encourage action and interactivity from a large community.

Pushed as a way to “turn viewers into active fans”, TikTok says of the new resource:

TikTok GamePlan transforms how fans experience sports on TikTok. An anchor link on relevant videos drives to a dedicated in-app destination where fans can discover official accounts, check schedules and standings, buy tickets, add games to their calendars and create their own content - turning passive scrolling into meaningful action.

Speaking about the analytics dashboard of which TikTok is so proud, Rollo Goldstaub, TikTok’s Global Head of Sports Partnerships, says:

TikTok GamePlan turns passion into action, representing the next evolution in sports engagement on the platform. By meeting fans where they already are, our sports partners can connect videos to dynamic in-app destinations that encourage fans to discover official accounts, create content, check live scores and tune in - all while tapping into real-time trends, data and conversations across the platform.

In many ways this is a new method of exploiting both fans and creators for financial gain, but TikTok makes no secret of this. The company says:

More than 60 million sports creators are already celebrating the teams, athletes, and moments they love on the platform, and TikTok GamePlan helps partners tap into this community through post campaigns, easter eggs, and incentive hubs that encourage fan-created content. With content from official accounts (64%), creators (63%), and fan-generated content (60%) driving nearly equal engagement, every voice in the sports ecosystem matters. And since fans are 42% more likely to tune in to live matches after watching sports content on TikTok, every video becomes an opportunity to grow your live audience.

While this is an on-going program that will be used for pretty much every kind of sport imaginable, it is big, global events where it is expected to really come into its own.

"Through TikTok GamePlan, we are able to connect with fans in new, dynamic ways, combining DAZN’s sports storytelling with TikTok’s innovative platform," said Joseph Caporoso, President at Team Whistle, a DAZN Group Company. "The powerful products enabled us to reach new audiences, engage existing supporters, and drive tune in for meaningful results during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, growing the global soccer fandom."

More information is available here.