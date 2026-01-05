Amazon rolls out its Alexa+ AI assistant to the web

Amazon has decided to allow Alexa+ to break out of its cage. No longer confined to Amazon devices, the artificial intelligence-powered assistant is gradually rolling out to the web, ready to be used by anyone – eventually.

For now, the availability of Alexa+ on the web is limited to Early Access users, but even this marks a significant change in approach by Amazon.

Amazon made the announcement on the first day of CES 2026, saying that the web version of Alexa+ can be accessed – predictably – at Alexa.com.

Working in much the same way as the likes of ChatGPT, Alexa+ is not particularly focused on Amazon as you might expect it to be. While it can be used to add the ingredients you need for a recipe to your shopping basket, it can also help with non-shopping related tasks.

You can use the assistant to manage your calendar, and upload documents to have Amazon use the data contained within them in whatever ways you feel comfortable. It can, of course, be used to control any of the devices you own that sit within the Amazon ecosystem.

The fact that nothing more than a browser is needed will be a big draw, and will likely lead to a surge in Alexa+ usage. There are many people who do not own any sort of Amazon device, and have therefore been unable to make use of the assistant.

Announcing the rollout, Amazon says:

A new way to experience Alexa Now you can access Alexa+ on your browser. Dive deep into topics and pick up conversations anytime, everywhere. Alexa keeps the context across your devices like Echo and Fire TV.

The company goes on to list some of the things it thinks you might want to to use Alexa+ for:

All-in-one planning Alexa+ can provide inspiration for your next event or party, create checklists, help write invitations, and more—all right from your browser. Pick up where you left off Start and continue conversations from anywhere. Research topics on your computer, type or talk on the Alexa app, and pick conversations back up on Echo, Fire TV, and other compatible devices. Discover and do Get answers on any topic, then have Alexa+ turn that knowledge into action—from scheduling and meal-prepping to booking services and more. All part of Alexa+ The new Alexa unlocks more than just access from anywhere. With natural conversation, you can use just your voice to tackle daily to-dos, plan ahead, and hear recos tailored to you.

There is more information available from Amazon here.

You will need to sign up for Alexa+ Early Access in order to be able to use the web-based version of the AI assistant. You can find out more and sign up here.