    • DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

    Krono ePaper Focus Hub

    Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, DuRoBo’s Krono ePaper Focus Hub is coming to buyers in the United States and mainland Europe, offering a dedicated device for reading, note-taking, and basic audio use without the distractions of a full tablet. New accessories are also launching alongside it, including fitted cases and a Bluetooth remote.

    Krono uses a 6.13-inch Carta 1200 ePaper display with a 300ppi resolution. The screen is designed for text clarity rather than color or motion, making it better suited to long reading sessions than conventional displays. Glare is kept low, and the panel remains readable across different lighting conditions.

    SEE ALSO: AiPaper Reader is an AI E Ink device for focused reading

    Krono on Android

    The device includes 128GB of storage, which will be enough for large libraries of books, documents, notes, and audio files.

    Krono runs an open Android system, allowing access to compatible reading and note-taking apps rather than restricting users to a single store or format. The interface is pared back, with an emphasis on core functions rather than app switching.

    Navigation relies on a single rotating smart dial which is used to move through menus, adjust settings, and confirm selections. Holding the dial activates voice recording, allowing spoken notes to be captured and converted into text.

    AI-generated summaries are available, but the main function remains direct voice-to-text capture.

    The hardware avoids features common on tablets, such as constant notifications or social feeds. There’s no focus on multitasking, video playback, or fast interaction. The idea is to keep attention on one task at a time, whether that’s reading, writing, or reviewing notes.

    Several accessories are being introduced alongside the device, including custom protective cases which offer basic protection without unnecessary bulk, and a Bluetooth remote that allows page turns and simple menu navigation.

    Although audio playback is supported, including for listening to podcasts, Krono isn’t intended as a general media device. It doesn’t aim to replace a tablet or laptop, instead, it sits between an eReader and a digital notebook, focusing on text and note capture.

    Krono is priced at $279.99/€279.99, and is available to buy now from here. A protective case is included with eligible orders.

    What do you think about Krono? Let us know in the comments.

    TAGS
    1 Comment
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    OWC launches stunning 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

    DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

    Amazon rolls out its Alexa+ AI assistant to the web

    Manjaro 26 makes a strong case for leaving Windows 11 behind

    Cherry Xtrfy launches its first magnetic switch keyboards

    Anna’s Archive has its main domain suspended

    Gmail set to drop POP3 mail fetching from other accounts

    Most Commented Stories

    1. DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

      1 Comment

    2. Maturing ID wallets, investment for compliance and confidential AI -- privacy predictions for 2026

      1 Comment

    3. Why keeping old customer records could cost millions [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    4. Generative AI: closing the developer gap and redefining the software moat [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    5. ​​Apple wants to help you stay – or get – fit in 2026

      0 Comments

    6. TikTok GamePlan brings new power to sport fans

      0 Comments

    7. Resecurity says security breach was nothing more than hackers duped by a honeypot

      0 Comments

    8. Why network issues are holding back enterprise deployments [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED STATES

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap