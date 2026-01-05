DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, DuRoBo’s Krono ePaper Focus Hub is coming to buyers in the United States and mainland Europe, offering a dedicated device for reading, note-taking, and basic audio use without the distractions of a full tablet. New accessories are also launching alongside it, including fitted cases and a Bluetooth remote.

Krono uses a 6.13-inch Carta 1200 ePaper display with a 300ppi resolution. The screen is designed for text clarity rather than color or motion, making it better suited to long reading sessions than conventional displays. Glare is kept low, and the panel remains readable across different lighting conditions.

Krono on Android

The device includes 128GB of storage, which will be enough for large libraries of books, documents, notes, and audio files.

Krono runs an open Android system, allowing access to compatible reading and note-taking apps rather than restricting users to a single store or format. The interface is pared back, with an emphasis on core functions rather than app switching.

Navigation relies on a single rotating smart dial which is used to move through menus, adjust settings, and confirm selections. Holding the dial activates voice recording, allowing spoken notes to be captured and converted into text.

AI-generated summaries are available, but the main function remains direct voice-to-text capture.

The hardware avoids features common on tablets, such as constant notifications or social feeds. There’s no focus on multitasking, video playback, or fast interaction. The idea is to keep attention on one task at a time, whether that’s reading, writing, or reviewing notes.

Several accessories are being introduced alongside the device, including custom protective cases which offer basic protection without unnecessary bulk, and a Bluetooth remote that allows page turns and simple menu navigation.

Although audio playback is supported, including for listening to podcasts, Krono isn’t intended as a general media device. It doesn’t aim to replace a tablet or laptop, instead, it sits between an eReader and a digital notebook, focusing on text and note capture.

Krono is priced at $279.99/€279.99, and is available to buy now from here. A protective case is included with eligible orders.

What do you think about Krono? Let us know in the comments.