    • Gmail set to drop POP3 mail fetching from other accounts

    Email marketing and business concept Email or newsletter concept

    For people who like to have access to all of their emails in one handy location Gmail has long offered the facility to import messages from other accounts using POP3.

    From this month that feature is going to be withdrawn. A note on Google’s support pages says, “Fetching emails from third-party accounts into your Gmail account, with POP, will no longer be supported.”

    It’s also withdrawing the Gmailify feature that allows features like spam protection and inbox organization to be applied to a third-party email account.

    If you want to continue getting emails from another account in your Gmail inbox Google suggests setting up forwarding from your other provider. However, if you use the Gmail app for Android, iPhone, and iPad, you can still access other accounts using a standard IMAP connection.

    You could also choose to go old-school and use a local mail client like Thunderbird which can access mail from various sources, Gmail included.

    Google hasn’t explained its reasoning for these changes but the withdrawal of POP3 support is likely to be on security grounds as it involves sending passwords as plain text.

    Do you use Gmail to access other mail accounts? Will these changes affect you? Tell us in the comments.

    Image credit: toppercussion/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    OWC launches stunning 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

    DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

    Amazon rolls out its Alexa+ AI assistant to the web

    Manjaro 26 makes a strong case for leaving Windows 11 behind

    Cherry Xtrfy launches its first magnetic switch keyboards

    Anna’s Archive has its main domain suspended

    Gmail set to drop POP3 mail fetching from other accounts

    Most Commented Stories

    1. DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

      1 Comment

    2. Maturing ID wallets, investment for compliance and confidential AI -- privacy predictions for 2026

      1 Comment

    3. Why keeping old customer records could cost millions [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    4. Generative AI: closing the developer gap and redefining the software moat [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    5. ​​Apple wants to help you stay – or get – fit in 2026

      0 Comments

    6. TikTok GamePlan brings new power to sport fans

      0 Comments

    7. Resecurity says security breach was nothing more than hackers duped by a honeypot

      0 Comments

    8. Why network issues are holding back enterprise deployments [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED STATES

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap