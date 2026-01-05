NuraLogix's Longevity Mirror uses a 30 second selfie to predict your future health

NuraLogix has announced a home wellness device designed to turn a short selfie scan into insights about your long term health. The Longevity Mirror targets users who are interested in understanding how daily habits relate to future health outcomes, without relying on wearables, physical sensors, or manual measurements.

The device combines a full size mirror with an integrated camera and processing system. Users sit or stand in front of it for about 30 seconds while it captures a short facial video.

From that scan, the device will generate a set of wellness indicators focused on longer term patterns rather than immediate readings. The aim is to provide information into aging, lifestyle trends, and potential health risks over time.

At the core of the system is Transdermal Optical Imaging technology which analyzes subtle facial blood flow patterns that are not visible to the naked eye.

Those signals are processed using computer vision and AI models to produce indicators tied to cardiovascular resilience, metabolic balance, stress and recovery, physiological age, and lifestyle linked risk factors.

NuraLogix Longevity Mirror Index

A central feature of the mirror is the Longevity Index. This combines a number of wellness signals and offers up a rating from 0 to 100. The higher the better.

The index is supported by individual measures covering cardiovascular disease risk, metabolic health, heart health, physiological age, and mental stress. Users can check each one separately (as shown above) rather than relying on just the combined overall score.

The mirror supports up to six user profiles, with separate history and results stored for each.

Insights are delivered through a built in AI Health Assistant which translates the data into plain language explanations and helpful suggestions for improving sleep, stress, activity, nutrition, and general lifestyle choices.

The system doesn't use watches, straps, or external sensors and all data collection occurs through the mirror’s built in camera during the brief scan. NuraLogix is at pains to point out that the Longevity Mirror isn't a medical diagnostic device, but rather a "wellness tool" to support awareness and habit tracking.

Monitoring your health doesn't come cheap. The Longevity Mirror is priced at $899, which includes the device and a year's subscription. The sub costs $99 per year.

An optional One Touch Health Concierge service is planned for the future and will connect users with wellness coaches, nutrition experts, and other professionals via integrated video sessions based on results. This will set you back an additional $399 per year (with availability depending on partner networks).

NuraLogix's Longevity Mirror is expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2026.

What do you think about the Longevity Mirror and its approach to home wellness tracking? Let us know in the comments.