OWC launches stunning 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

Other World Computing (OWC) has introduced an 8TB version of its Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD, expanding the range with what it says is the first bus-powered Thunderbolt 5 drive at this capacity. The new model joins the existing Envoy Ultra lineup and is aimed at users who need large, fast external storage without external power.

The Envoy Ultra uses the Thunderbolt 5 interface and is designed to function as high-speed external storage for demanding workloads. With 8TB of capacity, it can handle large project libraries, raw media files, and backups that exceed the limits of internal SSDs on laptops and compact desktops.

Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

Transfer speeds are rated at over 6000MB per second. Actual performance depends on the host system. Those without Thunderbolt 5 support won’t reach peak speeds, but the drive will work across Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 hardware.

Power is supplied entirely over the Thunderbolt connection. The drive doesn't require an external power adapter, and a Thunderbolt cable is built into the enclosure. This keeps the setup simple and reduces the number of accessories needed when traveling or moving between workspaces.

The enclosure uses a fanless aluminum design that relies on passive cooling, so will run silently even during sustained transfers. The casing is rated IP67, meaning it is sealed against dust and can withstand temporary exposure to water, but not full immersion.

Support extends across Macs, Windows PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Microsoft Surface devices that offer Thunderbolt or USB4 connectivity.

Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO of Other World Computing, said, “Envoy Ultra is built for people who do not baby their gear. It is rugged, reliable, and fast in ways you actually feel in real-world work, not just on a spec sheet. Throw it in a bag… plug it in anywhere… and you’ll get over 6000MB per second without external power, adapters, or noise.”

He added, “With this, the first and only 8TB Thunderbolt 5 SSD, professionals no longer have to choose between speed, capacity, or portability. That combination of durability, simplicity, and performance is what professionals expect from OWC. And it is why Envoy Ultra delivers the best of Thunderbolt 5 in the palm of your hand.”

Ben Hacker, general manager of Intel’s client connectivity division, said, “Thunderbolt 5 was designed to remove bottlenecks, giving creators and power users the freedom to work at full speed, wherever they are. OWC’s 8TB Envoy Ultra is a great example of pairing Thunderbolt 5 performance with massive capacity and a truly portable design, enabling workflows that simply were not practical before.”

The new 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD is priced at $1699.99 and available to buy direct from OWC.com, as well as Amazon, and MacSales.

