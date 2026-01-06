Asus's new Falchion Ace 75 HE gaming keyboard uses magnetic switches and an 8000Hz polling rate

Asus Republic of Gamers has unveiled the ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE magnetic gaming keyboard at CES 2026. The compact keyboard introduces a new magnetic switch platform and is aimed at competitive PC players looking for fast response and adjustable input in a smaller layout.

The new keyboard uses a 75 percent layout that retains dedicated arrow keys and navigation controls while reducing overall desk footprint. This design leaves more room for mouse movement than full-size or tenkeyless keyboards, which remains a common setup choice for competitive play.

SEE ALSO: Cherry Xtrfy launches its first magnetic switch keyboards

The keyboard is built around the new ROG HE magnetic switch platform and runs at an 8000Hz polling rate. Asus claims an input delay of 0.125ms, down from the typical 1ms, with an average click latency of 0.7ms. These figures should reduce delay between key presses and in-game actions.

A new socket-based magnetic switch system allows hot-swapping across supported ROG Hall Effect keyboards. Switches can be removed and reused without replacing the entire board, and the same socket will support future switch revisions.

Falchion Ace 75 HE magnetic switches

The Falchion Ace 75 HE supports ROG HFX V2 and HFX V2X magnetic switches, along with compatible third-party Golden Switches. Actuation can be adjusted from 0.1mm to 3.5mm in 0.01mm steps. Input is measured using a Hall sensor, allowing analog-style detection instead of fixed contact points.

Rapid Trigger functionality resets keys as soon as pressure is released rather than waiting for a set reset distance. This supports repeated inputs and quick direction changes in first-person shooters.

A Speed Tap mode prioritizes the most recent directional key press, which can reduce movement conflicts when changing direction rapidly.

For on-the-fly adjustments, the keyboard includes a sensitivity adjustment wheel that changes actuation depth and Rapid Trigger behavior during use.

A multi-function button and touch panel provide access to volume, media playback, lighting brightness, and custom commands, with feedback shown via an integrated RGB light bar.

The internal structure uses a six-layer dampening design combining PORON and silicone materials to reduce vibration and switch noise. Other hardware details include PBT doubleshot keycaps, pre-lubed stabilisers, per-key RGB lighting, and an aluminium top plate.

Each keyboard ships with a fitted carry case and an L-shaped USB-C cable designed to reduce cable clutter on desks. Configuration is handled through ROG Gear Link, a browser-based tool that runs without downloads. It allows users to remap keys, tweak analog behavior, adjust Rapid Trigger settings, customize lighting, and manage onboard profiles.

The ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE is available now at Best Buy (the link should be live soon) in black and white, priced at $219.99.

What do you think about this new keyboard? Let us know in the comments.