    • Exabeam delivers greater insight into behavior of AI agents

    Agentic AI agent

    Enterprises are already seeing AI agents sharing sensitive data, overriding internal policies and making unsanctioned changes without visibility into who authorized the action or why it occurred.

    Security automation company Exabeam is launching a new release to deliver a connected system of AI-driven security workflows to protect organizations from the risks of AI usage and AI agent activity.

    It places AI agent behavior analytics at the center of how security teams detect and investigate AI-related activity. It unifies AI investigations in one place and strengthens teams’ ability to assess their security posture around AI usage and agent activity, supported by clear maturity tracking, targeted recommendations, and enhanced data and analytics to accurately model emerging agent behaviors.

    In September 2025, Exabeam introduced the industry-first UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) designed to detect AI agent behavior through its integration with what is now Google Gemini Enterprise, giving organizations the ability to detect, investigate, and respond to agent activity for the first time. With this latest update it gives security leaders a structured, measurable foundation to understand AI activity, accelerate investigations, and continually improve their defenses as agent adoption rapidly grows.

    “Securing the use of AI and AI agent behavior requires more than brittle guardrails; it requires understanding what normal behavior looks like for agents and having the ability to detect risky deviations,” says Steve Wilson, chief AI and product officer at Exabeam. “Exabeam is the first to apply UEBA to AI agents, and this release further extends that agent behavior analytics leadership. These capabilities give security teams the behavioral insight needed to identify risk early, investigate AI agent activity quickly, and continuously strengthen resilience as AI usage and agents become integral to enterprise workflows.”

    You can find out more on the Exabeam site.

    Image credit: Wanan Yossingkum/Dreamstime.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Exabeam delivers greater insight into behavior of AI agents

    The FiiO M33 R2R is a dedicated music player that trades smartphone convenience for better quality audio

    Google brings the Bookmarks bar to Chrome for Android

    Meta is delaying the rollout of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses

    MSI goes all-in on new laptop designs across business and gaming at CES 2026

    GenAI data policy violations more than doubled in 2025

    OWC launches stunning 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

    Most Commented Stories

    1. DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

      1 Comment

    2. Maturing ID wallets, investment for compliance and confidential AI -- privacy predictions for 2026

      1 Comment

    3. Exabeam delivers greater insight into behavior of AI agents

      0 Comments

    4. Adam Mosseri suggests highlighting ‘real media’ rather than AI content on social media

      0 Comments

    5. ​​Apple wants to help you stay – or get – fit in 2026

      0 Comments

    6. TikTok GamePlan brings new power to sport fans

      0 Comments

    7. Resecurity says security breach was nothing more than hackers duped by a honeypot

      0 Comments

    8. Why network issues are holding back enterprise deployments [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED STATES

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap