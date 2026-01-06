Exabeam delivers greater insight into behavior of AI agents

Enterprises are already seeing AI agents sharing sensitive data, overriding internal policies and making unsanctioned changes without visibility into who authorized the action or why it occurred.

Security automation company Exabeam is launching a new release to deliver a connected system of AI-driven security workflows to protect organizations from the risks of AI usage and AI agent activity.

It places AI agent behavior analytics at the center of how security teams detect and investigate AI-related activity. It unifies AI investigations in one place and strengthens teams’ ability to assess their security posture around AI usage and agent activity, supported by clear maturity tracking, targeted recommendations, and enhanced data and analytics to accurately model emerging agent behaviors.

In September 2025, Exabeam introduced the industry-first UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) designed to detect AI agent behavior through its integration with what is now Google Gemini Enterprise, giving organizations the ability to detect, investigate, and respond to agent activity for the first time. With this latest update it gives security leaders a structured, measurable foundation to understand AI activity, accelerate investigations, and continually improve their defenses as agent adoption rapidly grows.

“Securing the use of AI and AI agent behavior requires more than brittle guardrails; it requires understanding what normal behavior looks like for agents and having the ability to detect risky deviations,” says Steve Wilson, chief AI and product officer at Exabeam. “Exabeam is the first to apply UEBA to AI agents, and this release further extends that agent behavior analytics leadership. These capabilities give security teams the behavioral insight needed to identify risk early, investigate AI agent activity quickly, and continuously strengthen resilience as AI usage and agents become integral to enterprise workflows.”

You can find out more on the Exabeam site.

Image credit: Wanan Yossingkum/Dreamstime.com