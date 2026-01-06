    • Google brings the Bookmarks bar to Chrome for Android

    Google Chrome Bookmarks bar

    Google is making it much easier for Chrome users to access their bookmarks in the Android version of the app. Borrowing a feature from the desktop version of the browser, there is a new feature that can be used to toggle the display of the bookmarks bar.

    It is a simple idea, but it is one that makes a lot of sense. There are, however, some caveats, so try not to get too excited just yet.

    First off, Google has not made an announcement about the availability of the Bookmarks bar in the Android version  of Chrome – it just seems to be showing up for some people, as Android Authority spotted. The fact that this undeniably handy feature has not been officially announced could point to a couple of things.

    It could be that Google is unsure about whether or not it will be well-received and is therefore opting for a soft launch – and this means the feature could be pulled at any time. It may also be the case that Google is simply conducting a slow and gradual rollout to help squash bugs that emerge.

    Secondly, it does not seem to be the case that all Android devices will be getting access to the Bookmark bar – assuming it does end up getting a full rollout, that is. So far, the option has only been spotted on devices with wider screens – that is, Android tablets – presumably because Google is concerned about losing screen real estate on the smaller display of a phone.

    There is no getting away from the fact that the Bookmark bar is a little space hungry, so it would be understandable – if rather frustrating – to see it limited to larger Android devices. But many people would consider the loss of screen space a price worth paying for the faster access the Bookmark bar provides to favorite sites.

    But with the necessary code now out there to enable the Bookmark bar, it is surely only a matter of time before a technique is found to enable it on any device – or there is always the possibility that Google will be convinced to give the option to everyone.

    Does this sound like a feature that you would use, regardless of the size of your screen?

    Image credit: Android Authority

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Google brings the Bookmarks bar to Chrome for Android

    Meta is delaying the rollout of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses

    MSI goes all-in on new laptop designs across business and gaming at CES 2026

    GenAI data policy violations more than doubled in 2025

    OWC launches stunning 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

    DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

    Amazon rolls out its Alexa+ AI assistant to the web

    Most Commented Stories

    1. DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

      1 Comment

    2. Maturing ID wallets, investment for compliance and confidential AI -- privacy predictions for 2026

      1 Comment

    3. Adam Mosseri suggests highlighting ‘real media’ rather than AI content on social media

      0 Comments

    4. ​​Apple wants to help you stay – or get – fit in 2026

      0 Comments

    5. TikTok GamePlan brings new power to sport fans

      0 Comments

    6. Resecurity says security breach was nothing more than hackers duped by a honeypot

      0 Comments

    7. Why network issues are holding back enterprise deployments [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    8. NuraLogix's Longevity Mirror uses a 30 second selfie to predict your future health

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED STATES

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap