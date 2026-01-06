Meta is delaying the rollout of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses

While Meta has used CES to make some announcements which will please people, the company has also used the event to deliver some bad news. The international rollout of Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses has been delayed.

This is not because of a problem with the device; Meta says that the smart glasses have proved to be so popular that it is simply not able to keep up with demand. What this means is that, for now, the company will stick with a US-first approach, and other countries will have to wait.

The plan had been to expand the availability of Ray-Ban Display to Canada and some of Europe in the first quarter of this year. But the fact that waiting lists have now grown to unacceptable lengths, Meta has decided that it is better to simply hit pause on the rollout for now.

Of course, the company has not exactly shouted about the delay, mentioning it in the middle of a blog post that touches on many things. Right at the end of the section that covers the smart glasses, the company writes:

Meta Ray-Ban Display is a first-of-its-kind product with extremely limited inventory. Since launching last fall, we’ve seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026. Because of this unprecedented demand and limited inventory, we’ve decided to pause our planned international expansion to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada, which was originally scheduled for early 2026. We’ll continue to focus on fulfilling orders in the US while we re-evaluate our approach to international availability.

Elsewhere, there is news of new features for anyone who has been able to get their hands on a pair of Meta Ray-Ban Display. The first of the new additions is teleprompter, of which Meta says:

Whether you’re presenting in front of a live audience or recording hands-free content for the ’gram, even the best of us can fumble for the right words at the right time. But what if you could refer to your notes or even a full script without ever looking away? With Meta Ray-Ban Display, that future vision is about to become a reality. This week, we’ll start a phased rollout of a new teleprompter feature that gives you a portable, flexible, and always-with-you way to deliver prepared remarks in personal and professional settings. The discreet teleprompter is seamlessly embedded inside your display glasses, with customizable text-based cards and simple navigation with the Meta Neural Band. You can move through your presentation at your own speed, with the confidence of knowing your notes are literally right in front of you. To use teleprompter on Meta Ray-Ban Display, simply copy and paste your notes anywhere from your phone — whether that’s a notes app, Google Docs, or Meta AI. From delivering mainstage keynotes to facilitating intimate fireside chats or recording your next Reel, teleprompter puts your notes where you need them most: right in front of you, so you can focus on landing the big moment.

For anyone who has the golden combination of Meta Ray-Ban Display and Meta Neural Band, and who is also part of the Early Access program, there is the new ability to send messages on WhatsApp and Messenger by writing with their finger on any surface. For now, availability is limited to the US and only English is supported: