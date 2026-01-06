MSI goes all-in on new laptop designs across business and gaming at CES 2026

MSI used CES 2026 to present a redesigned laptop lineup covering business systems, mainstream productivity machines, gaming laptops, and even a handheld PC.

Across these models, the lineup features new chassis designs, revised cooling systems, and updated internal hardware built around Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX laptop graphics.

The range covers the Prestige series for business use, the Modern S line for general productivity, and gaming systems in the Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair families. A new Glacier Blue color option was also shown for the Claw 8 AI+ handheld.

MSI Prestige

“The newly designed Prestige series -- with its all-new design language, smoother contours, and elevated craftsmanship -- underscores MSI’s commitment to innovation in the business and productivity segment,” said Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of MSI’s NB Business Unit. “With unique features like the Action Touchpad and MSI Nano Pen, we’re helping professionals unlock greater productivity and control wherever they go.”

The Prestige 14 and Prestige 16 use full aluminum construction and a more rounded exterior than previous generations. The Prestige 14 is listed at 1.32kg, while the Prestige 16 is listed at 1.59kg, with both models paired with an 81Whr battery rated for up to 30+ hours of 1080p video playback.

Higher-end Prestige configurations list Intel Arc B390 graphics. Display options include OLED panels up to 2.8K resolution with 48 to 120Hz variable refresh, with DisplayHDR True Black 1000 listed on certain 16-inch configurations.

Cooling uses a vapor chamber and dual-fan setup with an Intra Flow layout. Noise levels are listed below 30dBA under load. Security features across the range include TPM 2.0 support, IR cameras, fingerprint readers, and presence-based auto-locking.

The Prestige 14 Flip and Prestige 16 Flip add a 2-in-1 hinge with touch and pen input. The bundled Nano Pen stores inside the chassis, charges while docked, and supports Copilot voice input using a button shortcut.

The Prestige 13 AI+ is listed at 899g and includes a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display. The model uses a magnesium-aluminum chassis and includes the same security features found on larger Prestige systems.

The Modern 14S and Modern 16S include Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and two memory slots supporting up to 32GB. Listed ports include USB-A, USB-C with charging and display support, HDMI, RJ-45, and a microSD reader, with thickness starting at 11.1mm on certain configurations.

Gaming models in MSI's Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair families feature updated chassis designs, better cooling, and changed port layouts. Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series laptop GPUs appear across much of the lineup. The Raider 16 Max HX is listed with up to 300W total system power, while the Stealth 16 AI+ is listed under 2kg with a 90Whr battery.

The Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition keeps the same internal specifications as the standard model while adding a new finish.

Listed specifications include an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, Intel Arc 140V graphics, an 8-inch 1920x1200 touchscreen with 48 to 120Hz variable refresh, 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 memory, and an 80Whr battery in a 795g chassis.

What do you think about MSI’s CES 2026 laptop lineup? Let us know in the comments.