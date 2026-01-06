The FiiO M33 R2R is a dedicated music player that trades smartphone convenience for better quality audio

FiiO M33 R2R is a new digital audio player that blends classic dedicated music hardware ideas with modern Android performance. It’s a fully featured portable player for music listeners who want something more focused than a smartphone, echoing the role once filled by devices like the Apple iPod, and for those of a certain age, the Sony Walkman.

The M33 R2R sits below FiiO’s M27 in the lineup and combines a discrete R2R digital-to-analog design with contemporary processing, wireless features, and app support.

FiiO M33 R2R audio

At its core is a fully differential 24-bit R2R resistor array. This avoids the delta-sigma DAC designs common in phones and budget players, instead relying on precision resistor ladders to convert digital audio into analog signals. The goal is accuracy and consistency across the frequency range, paired with a presentation that many listeners will associate with older high-end audio hardware.

The DAC stage feeds into a TI multi-stage headphone amplifier, delivering a rated output of 1100mW per channel. That level of power allows the M33 R2R to handle sensitive in-ear monitors as well as full-size wired headphones without external amplification.

Signal handling is managed by an independent XMOS XU316 USB processor alongside FiiO’s DAPS audio purification system, derived from the M27. This combination is intended to manage clocking, reduce interference, and keep the signal path isolated from the rest of the system.

Unlike classic music players of the past, the M33 R2R runs Android 13 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with expansion via microSD. That setup allows local playback alongside streaming apps, downloads, and multitasking.

Control is handled through a 5.5-inch HD display and navigation covers local libraries, streaming services, system settings, and playback without relying on a phone app or computer.

Sound shaping is handled through a 10-band parametric equalizer with auto EQ support. Users can adjust frequency points, gain, and bandwidth directly on the device. There's a separate power input, allowing higher sustained output for use at a desk or audio rack.

Battery life is listed at up to 14 hours. The M33 R2R will cost $600/£449, putting it roughly in line with the price of many Android smartphones (and squarely in the middle of the dedicated music player market). At that price it’s obviously going to appeal more to committed audiophiles than casual listeners.

FiiO also revealed a Retro Box speaker accessory for the M33 R2R that will let it act as a music source with a digital cassette-style display. Pricing for that will be announced later.

What do you think about dedicated music players making a return alongside smartphones? Let us know in the comments.