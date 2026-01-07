Dell revives the XPS brand with new laptops at CES 2026

Dell Technologies announced a number of new products at CES 2026, including new laptops, Alienware gaming systems, and larger, higher-resolution monitors aimed at professional users. Perhaps the biggest news is the return of the XPS brand that Dell retired this time last year.

Dell is launching redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch XPS laptops with a new chassis. Both the XPS 14 and XPS 16 use CNC-machined aluminum construction and adopt slimmer profiles than previous generations. For the first time, the XPS logo appears on the laptop lid.

Both the XPS 14 and XPS 16 are 14.6mm thick. The XPS 14 weighs about 3lb, while the XPS 16 is 3.6lb, both are much lighter, compared with earlier models.

Display options include tandem OLED panels, paired with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and integrated Intel Arc graphics.

Battery life figures provided for the new XPS systems reach up to 27 hours of streaming video and more than 40 hours of local video playback, depending on configuration and usage.

XPS 13 is returning

There are also plans to expand the XPS range later in the year with additional models at different price points, including the return of the XPS 13, which Dell says will be its thinnest and lightest XPS laptop yet.

Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer at Dell Technologies, said, “We’re getting back to our roots with a renewed focus on consumer and gaming. XPS is back, better than ever, with a complete redesign that delivers exceptional craftsmanship in our thinnest, lightest form factors yet. We’re also bringing XPS 13 back as our most accessible XPS ever. In gaming, we’re building on recent momentum and effectively doubling Alienware’s notebook lineup. These moves are about broadening our portfolio and expanding our coverage so we can reach more customers with the best products at every price point.”

There are also plans to launch more Alienware gaming laptops. Two new categories are planned, including an ultra-slim gaming laptop around 17mm thick and a lower-priced entry-level model aimed at a wider audience.

Alienware is introducing anti-glare OLED displays on the 16 Area-51 and 16X Aurora laptops. They, along with the Alienware 18 Area-51, will be powered by Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors.

The Alienware Area-51 Desktop adds support for AMD Ryzen 9000X3D processors, using 3D V-Cache technology to boost gaming performance in supported workloads.

Dell UltraSharp

Dell is also expanding its UltraSharp monitor lineup with two large-format displays. The UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor features a 52-inch panel with 6K resolution and is aimed at users who need a lot of screen space without turning to multiple displays.

The UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor has an anti-glare and low-reflectance panel and is aimed at creative professionals.

Pricing and availability for the new Dell products will be announced in due course.

