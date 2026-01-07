iBUYPOWER shows a new water-cooled gaming PC concept at CES 2026

Alongside a preview of new cases, cooling hardware, and peripherals planned for future systems, iBUYPOWER brought a concept gaming desktop to CES 2026 which takes a different approach to liquid cooling.

Custom loop cooling normally uses rigid tubes, a separate pump, and a reservoir to move liquid around the CPU and graphics card. This setup is common in enthusiast builds but rarely appears in prebuilts because it's difficult to assemble and maintain. The Trace X Custom Loop Concept Gaming PC shows how liquid cooling could be introduced into mass-produced systems.

In the concept, which you can see above, the pump, reservoir, and tubing paths are combined into a single transparent plate mounted inside the case. This plate handles the flow of coolant while reducing the number of separate parts normally required. This makes assembly simpler and reduces the chance of mistakes during manufacturing.

Adjustable connection points allow the coolant inlets and outlets to line up with different CPU and graphics card blocks, removing the need for precise manual tube bending, which is one of the main challenges of custom liquid cooling. Servicing and future upgrades could be easier as a result too.

“When we launched the Element CL in 2021, we spent months figuring out how to refine the design and solve inherent logistics, though it taught us how we could bring custom liquid cooling to a wider audience,” said Calvin Lin, Product Manager for the Trace X Custom Loop Concept PC. “With this new system, we’re building on that foundation by simplifying the assembly, improving ease of maintenance, and delivering even better cooling for today’s modern components. We look forward to everyone’s thoughts as we shape future iBUYPOWER products with this feedback.”

iBUYPOWER cases and more

The concept PC uses the new Trace X case, which was also shown at CES 2026 as part of iBUYPOWER’s upcoming Gen 10 lineup. The features a single curved glass panel that wraps around the front and side, providing a clear view of internal components.

Vent openings flow from the front across the top and toward the rear, paired with a metallic front grill. Optional features under development include lighting along the vents and interchangeable side panel accents in different colors and finishes.

A second new case, the Element Pulse X, takes a different approach by focusing on built-in lighting. Addressable RGB strips run along the visible edges of the case, and the top panel can be configured with mesh and fans or replaced with glass.

Cooling hardware shown alongside the cases includes the AW5 360mm liquid cooler which adds a segmented display on the pump housing that can show system information such as temperatures and fan speeds. An air cooling option, the AC5 RGB Tower Air Fan, is also planned for use in prebuilt systems.

The Gen 10 preview also includes updated peripherals. The KM10 keyboard and mouse add RGB lighting, while the keyboard includes a built-in volume wheel.

The Trace X case, Element Pulse X case, and AW5 liquid cooler are priced at $99.99. The KM10 keyboard and mouse bundle is $34.99. Some components will be limited to iBUYPOWER prebuilt systems.

What do you think about liquid cooling coming to prebuilt PCs? Let us know in the comments.