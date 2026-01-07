    • New solution gives real-time insight into bot traffic

    AI-driven bot traffic has surged in the past year, often they scrape content to serve their operator’s needs only without sending new users or traffic to the targeted site. This is also creating an environment where automated abuse is a primary driver of fraud, infrastructure cost overruns, traffic volatility, and customer friction.

    Real-time data platform company, Hydrolix, is launching a new Bot Insights solution that gives real-time visibility into every bot, crawler, and AI agent hitting a business.

    "Most traffic on the internet is driven by bots, and it's crushing companies' bottom lines," says Tom Howe, director of field engineering at Hydrolix and former director of software engineering for quality targeting and experience at Disney. "One of our customers reported a six-figure overcharge from their ISP due to traffic they didn't want. The traffic bypassed the firewall, reached the origin web server, and drove up costs by six figures. If you can't stop that, you waste your resources, time, and money. Bot Insights prevents that kind of loss by automatically detecting and alerting on bypasses before they result in overage charges."

    Bot Insights ingests and correlates massive volumes of bot and crawler activity data in seconds, enabling precise classification of bot behaviors and identification of AI bot and agentic AI requests across web properties.

    Unlike traditional approaches that rely on sampling or limited retention windows, Hydrolix enables long-term, cost-effective, full-fidelity analytics. This allows teams to instantly investigate suspicious traffic spikes, track historical and seasonal patterns, and identify where and how AI models are training on their content over time. Real-time dashboards across bot traffic assist teams in identifying malicious spikes like bot swarms and potential DDoS attack behaviors.

    "Bot Insights uncovers the hidden threat and cost of bots and agents across your digital business," says Tony Falco, COO, Hydrolix. "The solution gives real-time visibility into every bot, crawler, and AI agent hitting your business. With Bot Insights, your teams can classify the traffic with extreme accuracy -- whether they are good bots, partner crawlers, unauthorized AI scrapers, credential-stuffing bots, impersonators, or emerging agentic attack agents -- and make mitigation decisions instantly, significantly reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR)."

    You can find out more on the Hydrolix blog.

    Image credit: Aleksandar Ilic/Dreamstime.com

