Kodi downloads are going offline next week and installs will fail -- but don't panic

The Kodi Foundation has announced that scheduled maintenance will temporarily take its mirror servers offline, limiting access to official downloads for a set period. During the maintenance window, users won’t be able to download Kodi or official add-ons directly from mirrors hosted by the project.

The interruption only affects Kodi’s own mirror infrastructure. Copies of Kodi hosted via third-party repositories, such as app stores, will remain available while the maintenance is underway.

According to the Kodi team, the maintenance window is scheduled for Monday, January 12, 2026, between 10AM and 6PM PST. That corresponds to 18:00 on January 12 through 06:00 on January 13 UTC. Users should assume official downloads will be unavailable for the full duration of that window.

Kodi installs will fail

Any attempts to install Kodi or add-ons from the official mirrors during this time are expected to fail. The Kodi team has said that error messages seen during the maintenance period are normal and don’t indicate a fault with the software itself. Administrators won’t be able to investigate individual download issues until the mirrors are back online.

Once the maintenance is finished, the mirrors will be restored and allowed to synchronize before normal access resumes. No exact time has been given beyond the stated window.

The planned downtime comes in the wake of two new Kodi releases. In December 2025, the Kodi Foundation released Kodi 22 “Piers” Alpha 2, an early build of the next major version of the media center software. That followed the release of Kodi 21.3 “Omega,” a maintenance update for the current stable branch.

Development on Kodi 22 “Piers” is ongoing, with additional alpha builds expected as work continues. At the same time, Kodi 21 remains supported with updates now focused solely on fixes and stability.

The scheduled maintenance doesn’t affect Kodi’s release plans, but it does mean a temporary pause for users relying on the project’s official mirrors for downloads and add-ons.