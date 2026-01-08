    • NordPass launches Authenticator for personal accounts

    NordPass Authenticator

    NordPass Authenticator is a feature that generates one-time passwords directly in a NordPass vault. It gives all the security of two-factor authentication without an extra app. However, until now it’s only been available to business users.

    Today the company is also making Authenticator available for personal accounts. It uses time-based one-time password (TOTP) support which enables users to add an extra layer of security to their accounts with two-factor authentication, without the need to download or install additional applications.

    For each account with two-factor authentication enabled, the user must first add its TOTP setup key to the corresponding item in the vault. Once the secret key is added, NordPass will generate the time-based codes that can be used when the service prompts for them during login.

    Authentication codes are synchronized within the account, letting users access them on both the mobile app or browser extension.

    Unlike most authentication apps, which display codes as soon as a user logs in, NordPass Authenticator requires biometric verification before revealing the security code. This second-factor approach enhances security without compromising the user experience.

    “Personal users often rely on multiple apps and methods to manage passwords and second factor authentication codes. This makes login flows inconvenient. Instead of navigating between several applications, NordPass users can now securely access the verification code within the password manager using their biometric data, then copy the authentication code from the vault or autofill it directly on the website,” says Karolis Arbačiauskas, head of product at NordPass.

    NordPass Authenticator is available now for Premium and Family plan users. You can find out more on company’s site.

    Image credit: NordPass

