Satechi announces Slim EX wireless keyboards and mouse for multi-device use

Satechi has announced a new range of wireless input devices at CES 2026, adding two keyboards and a mouse to its Slim EX Wireless Series.

Designed for cross platform use, the new devices support macOS, Windows, Android, and iPadOS, letting users move between systems without swapping peripherals or adjusting to different shortcut layouts.

All of the Slim EX accessories comes in Space Black or Silver and use rechargeable batteries that can be replaced by the user.

“Most people don’t work on just one device anymore,” said Barry Phillips, Head of Product Management at Satechi. “We wanted to design a keyboard and mouse that move naturally between platforms, feel great to use every day, and don’t need to be replaced just because a battery wears out.”

Both keyboards use quiet scissor-switch keys and automatically adjust key mappings depending on whether they are connected to macOS or Windows. Each keyboard can connect to up to four devices at once using Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle, making it easier to switch between laptops, tablets, and desktops without reconnecting hardware.

Charging is handled over USB-C, and the keyboards can deliver up to five weeks of use between top-ups.

The Slim EX3 Wireless Keyboard uses a full-size layout that includes a numeric keypad and dedicated navigation keys. It's aimed at desk-based setups where users want a familiar layout for spreadsheets, data entry, or longer typing sessions. The keyboard uses a powder-coated metal base to add weight and rigidity. It is priced at $69.99.

The Slim EX1 Wireless Keyboard takes a more compact approach and is designed for smaller desks, portable work setups. That model will set you back $49.99.

Slim EX Wireless Mouse

Completing the lineup is the Slim EX Wireless Mouse. This has a low-profile aluminum design intended to match the keyboards both visually and physically. The device supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connections and includes quiet click switches and a precision-machined scroll wheel. It's priced at a reasonable $29.99.

Like the keyboards, the mouse uses a USB-C rechargeable battery that can be replaced by the user. Satechi says the mouse has been tested for long-term durability, with its switches and scroll wheel rated for millions of interactions over its lifespan.

Buyers can save 20% off the Slim EX Series using code CES2026 on Satechi.net through Jan. 31.

Satechi also plans to sell Slim CEX bundles that pair a keyboard and mouse with a single USB-C wireless dongle. The CEX1 and CEX3 bundles are expected to arrive later in Q1 2026.

