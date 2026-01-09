    • WhatsApp is now trialing usernames in chats

    WhatsApp moving towards usernames has been much-requested, but progress remains slow – or perhaps slow and steady is a better way of thinking of it. While the timeline for the eventual rollout of usernames in the app remains unclear, there are new tests underway.

    The latest version of the Android beta app sees WhatsApp testing switching from phone numbers to usernames. There are many reasons for the switch, not least of which is privacy.

    There have long been concerns that in having WhatsApp accounts linked to phone numbers, it opened up the risk of phone contact from people that have been encountered in group chats. Moving to usernames not only brings WhatsApp in line with the vast majority of communication tools and social media apps, but also helps to boost user security.

    The way the use of usernames has been implemented sees the title of chats changed to the username of the person you are conversing with, and care has been taken to ensure that this information is always visible.

    WABetaInfo spotted the change in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.1.32 update, and says:

    WhatsApp is exploring the implementation of a feature that allows users to start and manage conversations using usernames instead of phone numbers, scheduled for release in a future update. Once a username-based account is found through the search bar in the Chats tab, users will be able to start a conversation where the phone number is not visible to either party, unless both users have each other's phone number saved in their address books. This approach protects sensitive personal information, since phone numbers are often linked to identity and external data sources outside WhatsApp. By hiding the number, users can interact more freely with people they do not know yet, reducing the risk of unwanted contact outside the app. This is especially useful in situations like group discussions, temporary conversations, or first interactions with businesses.

    The site goes on to explain:

    In these username chats, the username will appear as the main title of the conversation when the account is not saved in the internal WhatsApp address book. The same username will also be clearly displayed in the chat info screen, directly below the profile photo and contact name area. Keeping the username permanently visible in this section helps users immediately understand who they are chatting with, without ambiguity. This design choice reduces confusion and makes it easier to recognize the username as the primary point of reference for the conversation, especially in chats that are not linked to a saved contact. If the phone number is saved in the address book, it will appear in the chat info screen below the three main action buttons, alongside other contact details.

    Although WhatsApp has not given a date, or even a window, for when usernames will be more widely available, or when it will become the default, we appear to be drawing very close to that time. With businesses having been invited to reserve their username already, it would be surprising if the feature does not launch in the coming month – probably some time in the summer.

