Microsoft is killing off Word’s ‘Send to Kindle’ feature

If you are a fan of sending documents from Microsoft Word to your Kindle device, there is some bad news. Microsoft has announced plans to retire the Send documents to Kindle option in Word some time after next month.

As is so often the case when features and options are killed off, Microsoft does not provide much in the way of detail. While the company would probably cite low usage as the reason for retirement, it has not yet provided a specific reason. We also only have a pretty vague timeline for retirement to work with.

In a support document in which it extols the virtues of the Send to Kindle feature, Microsoft has added a note to the top of the page announcing its imminent demise.

The message reads simply:

Important: The option to Send Documents to Kindle from Microsoft Word will be retired after February 2026. After its retirement, users will no longer be able to access the feature via the Export menu. Instead, we recommend sending doc and docx files directly from this Send to Kindle site.

With the retirement date left incredibly unclear, users are left somewhat in the dark about exactly when they will lose access to the feature. In saying “after February 2026”, does Microsoft mean that “Send to Kindle” disappears on March 1? Or will there be a staggered rollout of the change with different regions losing access at different times? Or could the vague deadline keep slipping meaning that the feature ends up sticking around for a lot longer?

There is nothing to do but sit back and wait and see what happens. But, as Microsoft says, even when Word’s built-in option does disappear, it does not mean that there is no way to get Word documents onto your Kindle – you can just use the Send to Kindle site.

Image credit: Dimarik16 / Dreamstime.com