Microsoft releases 2026’s first Insider build of Windows 11

The first Insider build of Windows 11 for the new year has hit download servers. The KB5072046 update takes the operating system up to build 26220.7535, and it is available to Insiders signed up to the Dev and Beta channels.

As you would probably expect, there are Copilot-related changes and additions to be found in this latest build – including Microsoft deciding to finally gives sysadmins the option to uninstall the Microsoft Copilot App on managed devices.

There is a new Copilot-driven feature for Narrator, which makes it possible to quickly generate AI-powered descriptions for images. This feature is available to not only Copilot+ PCs, but all Windows 11 devices – with the exception of the European Economic Area (EEA) where such things are effectively banned.

Microsoft explains:

Last year, we introduced rich image descriptions in Narrator on Copilot+ PCs—making it possible for blind and low-vision users to hear detailed, AI-generated descriptions of images, charts, and graphs. Narrator can now work with Copilot on all Windows 11 devices to further understand images and visual elements on your screen. You can press Narrator key + Ctrl + D to describe the focused image or press Narrator key + Ctrl + S to describe the full screen. Copilot opens with the image ready, allowing you to enter your own prompt and generate a description tailored to what you want to know. Importantly, the image is only shared after you choose to describe it. You remain in control at every step. On Copilot+ PCs, Narrator continues to provide instant, on-device image descriptions using local AI. Press Narrator key + Ctrl + D/S, and Narrator immediately reads a rich description—highlighting people, objects, colors, text, numbers, and layout. When you want more detail or follow-up insights, simply select Ask Copilot to continue exploring.

When it comes to banishing Copilot, Microsoft has the following to say:

Admins can now uninstall Microsoft Copilot for a user in a targeted way by enabling a new policy titled RemoveMicrosoftCopilotApp. It will apply for devices/users that meet the below conditions: Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Copilot are both installed

The Microsoft Copilot app was not installed by the user

The Microsoft Copilot app was not launched in the last 28 days If this policy is enabled, the Microsoft Copilot app will be uninstalled, once. Users can still re-install if they choose to. This policy is available on Enterprise, Pro, and EDU SKUs. To enable this policy, open the Group policy editor and go to: User Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> Windows AI -> Remove Microsoft Copilot App.

Other features which are in the process of rolling out to users around the world are explained in the release notes:

[Start menu] Fixed an issue where the edge of the warning dialog shown when shutting down your PC while other users were still signed in was truncated by the edge of the Start menu. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue which was causing explorer.exe to crash for some Insiders when invoking the context menu on the desktop recently. [Input] Fixed an issue which could lead to a black flash when using a pen to ink in Snipping Tool. [Print] Fixed an issue which could lead to two print dialogs appearing when you opened print instead of just one.

Fixed the color of the close button the print dialog to be consistent with other windows.

Fixed an issue where the text on the Printers and Scanners page in Settings could become truncated and unreadable. [Windows Update] Fixed an issue which could lead to the Windows Update settings page hanging when loading.

More details are available here.