TikTok launches new ‘For You’ Calendar feature

TikTok may not feel like a medium through which to organize anything, but the social media platform is trying to change that. Teaming up with Linda Tong Planner, there is now a new feature called the “For You” Calendar.

Announcing the somewhat unusual addition, TikTok says that the idea is to “help families connect and build positive digital habits”. The start of 2026 is being used as a reason for trying to help people get organized.

Launching the calendar, TikTok says: “The start of a New Year is a natural reset. It's a time to create routines, plan activities, and check in with one another. We know these moments matter—especially for families juggling busy schedules“.

The social media platform goes on to say:

That's why this January, TikTok is partnering with small business creator Linda Tong Planners, @lindatongplanners, a talented artist who hand-illustrates stationery that makes organization both fun and accessible, to launch the "For You" Calendar. This physical weekly planner is a space designed for families to connect each week to plan, reflect, and have open conversations about how they spend their time both online and offline—from activities to time "for you." It gives parents and teens a simple way to talk about building balanced digital habits, whatever that looks like for them, alongside the plans they're already making. We want the calendar to be as accessible as possible for families, so we've partnered with Linda Tong Planners to offer a limited number of calendars for free. Families can head to lindatongplanners.com to order their calendar today.

You may well be wondering how to use the feature and how it could possible fit into your life, let alone enhance it. TikTok has teamed up with other creators to provide inspiration:

With the start of the New Year and families looking for ways to reset routines, slow down and be more intentional about how they spend their time together, we partnered with TikTok parent creators to show how the "For You" Calendar can fit into everyday lives. @mrandmrsgrit, @mrshannonlanier, @oh.henrys, and @lyndseystamper1 are bringing videos directly into "For You" feeds to share how they approach organization, connection, and balance. As parents of teens, they show how small weekly moments can create space to pause, check in and actually talk about how families are spending their time—both offline and online. Their stories highlight how they use the calendar in their own homes—from coordinating busy schedules to carving out intentional family time and sparking meaningful conversations around healthy digital habits at home.

Does this seem like something you could see yourself using?