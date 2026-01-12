    • Why the cybersecurity industry needs more women

    Women cybersecurity

    Organizations worldwide are facing new digital threats, often rising faster than security teams can address them. This further compounded by a global shortage of cybersecurity skills, with an estimated 4.8 million extra professionals needed.

    Yet despite the urgent need for talent, women remain significantly under-represented in the cybersecurity field, making up only 22 percent of the global workforce, according to a survey by ISC².

    Saudia Arabia’s Effat University argues that this is not due to lack of interest or ability but stems from limited exposure, persistent misconceptions, and a shortage of visible role models.

    “When women enter cybersecurity, they don't merely fill positions, they transform how we think about security. Their perspectives help us identify blind spots and develop more comprehensive defense strategies that protect everyone,” says Sohail Khan, assistant professor and chair of the Computer Science Department at Effat University.

    Cybersecurity requires understanding complex problems, anticipating threats, and collaborating to create resilient solutions. Diverse teams consistently outperform homogeneous ones in these areas. Women also bring strong communication skills, ethical perspectives, and analytical thinking, all essential in modern cybersecurity roles.

    Khan adds, “Diverse teams are more resilient teams. Women bring analytical rigor, collaborative approaches, and fresh problem-solving methods that are essential when defending against increasingly sophisticated threats.”

    Hiring managers are increasingly putting more weight on soft skills like problem-solving, teamwork, and analytical thinking. This means that cybersecurity isn’t just growing, it’s becoming more inclusive and attainable. The bottom line is that the world needs more cybersecurity professionals, organizations thrive when women are part of the team, and women deserve access to one of the fastest-growing, most impactful career paths.

    You can read more on the Effat University blog.

    What’s your experience of gender balance in cybersecurity? Let us know in the comments.

    Image credit: videoflow/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Why the cybersecurity industry needs more women

    Microsoft releases 2026’s first Insider build of Windows 11

    TikTok launches new ‘For You’ Calendar feature

    Microsoft is killing off Word’s ‘Send to Kindle’ feature

    Why the next era of enterprise AI needs context engineering [Q&A]

    Instagram denies security breach as password reset emails are sent out

    WhatsApp is working on a parental control feature using linked accounts

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Ashampoo Burning Studio 2026 usually costs €30, but you can get it free

      1 Comment

    2. WhatsApp is now trialing usernames in chats

      1 Comment

    3. DuRoBo launches Krono, an Android-based ePaper hub for reading and writing

      1 Comment

    4. LEGO SMART Play system brings your builds to life thanks to tech-packed bricks

      0 Comments

    5. Why the cybersecurity industry needs more women

      0 Comments

    6. GenAI data policy violations more than doubled in 2025

      0 Comments

    7. The FiiO M33 R2R is a dedicated music player that trades smartphone convenience for better quality audio

      0 Comments

    8. Meta is delaying the rollout of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap